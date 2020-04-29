GLOBAL EVAPORATIVE COOLING MARKET: STATUS AND OUTLOOK, FUTURE DEVELOPMENT 2020-2024

Global Evaporative Cooling Market Overview

The Global Evaporative Cooling Market was valued at USD 5.78 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Evaporative cooling was used in residential areas that required comfortable cooling. However, it has expanded its reach to industries and commercial entities, where the scale of operation is much larger than that of residential areas.

The favorable regulations for sustainable energy across the world, and advancements in technologies and their benefits, as compared to traditional cooling techniques, are significantly driving the market studied.

The other major driver for the market is the adoption of evaporative coolers in data centers. The demand for data centers is increasing at a high pace in the country, with the rapid adoption of Big Data, digital content, and e-commerce.

In addition, the industry is now seeking energy-efficient solutions that have the potential to lower the operational costs and reduce carbon emissions from data center operations. According to the Natural Resource Defense Council, the US data centers consumed 42.12% more energy in 2015, than necessary. It is estimated that the consumption may cross 148.12 million KWh by 2022, costing the firms USD 13 million in electricity bills and more than 100 million metric ton of carbon emissions, annually.

Scope of the Report

Evaporative cooling is preferred as an alternative over the traditional cooling technologies, as it makes use of a natural process, namely the reduction of air temperature by evaporating water on it. Although it is an age-old process, it has emerged as a viable alternative to conventional air conditioning systems in areas where extremely low temperatures are not required.

Key Market Trends

Industrial Applications to Hold Major Share

Industrial applications for evaporative coolers comprise of warehouses, factories, manufacturing units, power generation, oil and gas, construction sector, and many more. The industrial sector accounts for the largest market share among all the end-user applications, driven by the large-scale deployment of both direct and evaporative coolers.

Due to the recent changes in the structure of warehouses and manufacturing units toward insulated structures, maintaining desired temperatures during summer has become a major consideration.

The strong economy, with notable port traffic, increased e-commerce activity, and key manufacturing indices resulting in manufacturing growth, are poised to drive the demand for warehouses in the United States.

Asia-Pacific to Hold Major Share

The Asia-Pacific evaporative cooling market is driven by three major countries – Japan, Australia, and India. They have been deploying these cooling systems since the 1990s. The growing data center market, owing to the increased digitization, adoption of cloud services, and penetration of e-commerce in Japan, has been a key indicator of the increasing demand for evaporative cooling in the region. Equinix is a global data center company that opened an International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Tokyo known as TY5 in 2018. This facility accounted for an investment of USD 70 million, aimed at serving the demand from global and local enterprises, which includes cloud and content providers, as well as financial service firms, who are increasingly banking on data center services in Tokyo. All these factors have been augmenting the data center market in the region, and are expected to be instrumental in driving the adoption of the evaporative cooling in Asia-Pacific over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Asia-Pacific evaporative cooling market is gaining a competitive edge in the recent and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. In January 2018, Baltimore Aircoil Company introduced the Nexus Modular Hybrid Cooler, one of the first intelligent, plug-and-play, modular, hybrid fluid cooling systems, engineered to simplify system design and optimize water and energy savings. In February 2018, SPX Cooling Technologies Inc. announced the new Marley MD Everest counterflow cooling tower. The Marley MD Everest cooling tower is designed to meet HVAC demands and is suitable for a wide range of applications.

