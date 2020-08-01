The global ethylene oxide (EO) market was valued at USD 39 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach over USD 60 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising application across various industries due to its unique chemical properties.

Ethylene oxide (EO) also called as oxirane is a naturally occuring compound. It’s a colorless and combustible gas. Ethylene oxide is generally utilized across different enterprises for creation of solvents, cleansers, cements, liquid catalyst, materials, and pharmaceuticals. Ethylene oxide is also present in sterility for surgical equipment and fumigants. The biggest application for ethylene oxide is ethylene glycol, representing over 72% of the ethylene oxide demand internationally.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rising demand for PET resins and polyester filaments is driving the growth of the market.

Rising cost of crude oil prices increased its cost of production which in turn is acting as a restraint for the growth of the market.

Increasing stringent regulations regarding its environmental impact is acting as a restraint for the growth of the market.

The unexplored markets of emerging economies and the use of latest technologies are opportunities for the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the other key players operating in the market include Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil, Shell, SINOPEC Corp., Ineos Oxide, Royal Dutch Shell, Saudi Basics Industries Corporation, Lyondell Basell Industries, Honam Petrochemical Corporation, Formosa Plastic Group, Clariant AG, BASF AG, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Huntsman Corporation and Akzo Nobel N.V.. The major market players gain edge in the market by activities of mergers & acquisitions and investing in research & development to offer various product offerings.

The global ethylene oxide (EO) market has been segmented on the basis of

Applications

Monoethylene Glycol

Ethoxylates

Ethanolamine

Diethylene & Triethylene Glycols

Polyols

Polyethylene

Regions

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

North America

S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

France

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Overview Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

