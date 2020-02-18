Global Epigenetics Market 2019 To Expand At A CAGR Of 14.63% By Novartis AG; Abcam plc; Diagenode s.a.; Active Motif; Zymo Research; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Epigenetics market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.63% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant advancements in technologies of epigenetics as well as rising investments and expenditure incurred to further develop the field of epigenetics.

Global epigenetics Market Report provides an exhaustive study of the Semiconductors and healthcare industry explaining what the market definition, classifications, applications, commitments, and trends in the epigenetics industry are.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global epigenetics market are Illumina, Inc.; Merck KGaA; QIAGEN; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Novartis AG; Abcam plc; Diagenode s.a.; Active Motif; Zymo Research; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Cellcentric; Syndax; New England Biolabs; Epizyme, Inc.; Domainex; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; PerkinElmer Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; AsisChem Inc.; Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.; EpiGentek Group Inc.; BioVision Inc.; Bio-Techne; Promega Corporation; GeneTex, Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Souvien Therapeutics was established by Juvenescence, which will focus on development of innovative medicines for applications in neurodegenerative disorders with the help of targeting epigenetics in neurodegeneration. The company will focus on development of therapeutics to address the epigenetics mechanisms in neurodegenerations

In May 2018, Cellcentric announced that they had raised USD 26 million for the development of epigenetic based drug candidate for cancers till the stage of Phase 2B trials. The drug termed as, “CCS1477” has been evident to treat patients suffering from late-stage prostate cancer, being resistance against anti-androgen drugs. Cellcentric is aiming to increase its application of the drug candidate to more than just prostate cancer where the cancer is showing mutation signs of p300 and CBP proteins

Competitive Analysis:

Global epigenetics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of epigenetics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Epigenetics Market

By Product

Reagents Antibody Buffer Histone Magnetic Bead Primer Others

Kits & Assays Bisulfite Conversion Kit ChIP Sequencing Kit Deep Sequencing Kit Whole Genome Amplification Kit RNA Sequencing Kit Immunoprecipitation Kit 5-HMC & 5-MC Analysis Kit Methyltransferase Assays Histone Assays Others

Instruments Mass Spectrometers Next-Generation Sequencers (NGS) Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCRs) Sonicators Others

Enzymes DNA Modifying Enzyme DNA Ligases DNA Polymerases Others



Protein Modifying Enzyme Acetylases Methyltransferases Others

RNA Modifying Enzyme Reverse Transcriptase RNA Ligases Others

Services

Bioinformatics Tools

By Technology

DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Large Non-Coding RNA

MicroRNA Modification

Chromatin Structures

By Application

Oncology Solid Tumors Liquid Tumors

Non-Oncology Inflammatory Diseases Metabolic Diseases Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases

Developmental Biology

Drug Discovery

Others

By End-Users

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

