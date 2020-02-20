Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market 2020 Comprehensive Analysis on Challenging Factors focuses on Key Players like Ingate Systems AB, Oracle, Patton Electronics Co., Anixter Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Nokia,

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market accounted for USD 383.3 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 736.17 million, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.Major Industry Competitors: Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc., AudioCodes Ltd., ADTRAN, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., GENBAND, Inc., Ingate Systems AB, Oracle, Patton Electronics Co., Anixter Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Nokia, Advantech Co., Ltd, Sangoma Technologies, Gentek Marketing 2010, NETXUSA, INC, InnoMedia, , among others

Market Definition: Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market

An Enterprise session border controller is device which enables to govern the initiation, conduction and termination of a phone call on voice over internet protocol (VoIP) network and Unified Communications (UC) solutions. The technology are designed and tested to provide the most robust SIP security and interoperability with legacy communications equipment. The market is majorly driven by increased demand for secured communications and increased security concerns However; the high installation costs may restrain the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

By Capacity

Up to 200

Up to 600

Up to 1000

Up to 5,000

more than 5,000.

By Function

Security

Connectivity

Quality of service

Regulatory

Media services

Revenue optimization

By Enterprise Level

Small

Medium

Large

By Vertical

Manufacturing, BFSI

Transportation

Healthcare

Media and entertainment

IT and telecommunication

Others

Market Drivers

Increased demand for secured communications

Growing security concerns

Increasing up gradation in network infrastructure

Market Restraint

High installation cost

Lack of awareness

Research Methodology: Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry. The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

