Global Enterprise Governance Industry 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 is a research report available on globalreportsstore.com

Global Enterprise Governance Industry to reach USD 72.1 billion by 2026. Global Enterprise Governance Industry valued approximately USD 31.4 billion in 2019 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.59% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The major driving factor of Global Enterprise Governance Industry are rising threats amongst organization, reliability & cost efficiency and increasing adoption of eGRC solutions for big data. Moreover, in this challenging environment, an integrated approach to government, risk and compliance (GRC) translates into bottom-line financial benefits for enterprises which is anticipated to be a major factor driving Industry growth. In addition, due to rising demand for economic and regulatory climate, various financial services firms are transforming operation to enhance the performance. The major restraining factor of global enterprise governance Industry are lack of awareness about benefit and changing regulatory structure. Enterprise Governance is the structure and relationships that control, direct, manage and regulate the performance of an enterprise projects, portfolios and process. In other words, it is the set of responsibilities and practices exercised by the board and executive management with the goal of providing strategic direction and ensures that objectives are ascertain the risk and managed appropriately. There are many benefits of enterprise governance such as compliance professionals can assist management in making the critical connection between strong compliance processes and tangible business, integrating GRC information allows management to make more intelligent decision more rapidly, non-value added activities are eliminated and value-added activities are streamlined to reduce lag time and undesirable variation and reduce cost contribute to overall ROI gains represented by effective GRC activities.

Market Segmentation

By Component

  • Services
  • Solutions

By Software

  • Compliance Management
  • Audit Management
  • Policy Management
  • Risk Management
  • Incident Management

By Services

  • Consulting
  • Support
  • Integration

By Enterprise Type

  • Small and Medium Size Enterprise
  • Large Enterprise

By Vertical

  • Retail
  • Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
  • Healthcare
  • Manufacturing
  • IT & Telecom
  • Consumer Goods
  • Others

