Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market 2020 | By Developments, Solutions, Services, Applications, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2025

The research report on Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions market offers a complete analysis on the study of Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions industry. The report also helps the service providers to offer up-to-date and accurate information about the client requirements, attitudes, consumer preferences, buying intentions, and their changing tastes. The Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions market report helps to develop correlative relationship among the consumers demand and preferences and product brands. In addition to this, the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business.

This report focuses on the global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Symantec

Dell RSA Security

McAfee

FireEye

Carbon Black

Guidance Software (OpenText)

Cybereason

Cisco Systems

Tanium

Check Point Software

CrowdStrike

CounterTack

Sophos

VIPRE

Panda Security

SentinelOne

Cylance

Kaspersky Lab

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Revenue in 2019

3.3 Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Symantec

13.1.1 Symantec Company Details

13.1.2 Symantec Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Symantec Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Introduction

13.1.4 Symantec Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Symantec Recent Development

13.2 Dell RSA Security

13.2.1 Dell RSA Security Company Details

13.2.2 Dell RSA Security Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Dell RSA Security Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Introduction

13.2.4 Dell RSA Security Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Dell RSA Security Recent Development

13.3 McAfee

13.3.1 McAfee Company Details

13.3.2 McAfee Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 McAfee Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Introduction

13.3.4 McAfee Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 McAfee Recent Development

13.4 FireEye

13.4.1 FireEye Company Details

13.4.2 FireEye Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 FireEye Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Introduction

13.4.4 FireEye Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 FireEye Recent Development

13.5 Carbon Black

13.5.1 Carbon Black Company Details

13.5.2 Carbon Black Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Carbon Black Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Introduction

13.5.4 Carbon Black Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Carbon Black Recent Development

13.6 Guidance Software (OpenText)

13.6.1 Guidance Software (OpenText) Company Details

13.6.2 Guidance Software (OpenText) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Guidance Software (OpenText) Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Introduction

13.6.4 Guidance Software (OpenText) Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Guidance Software (OpenText) Recent Development

13.7 Cybereason

13.7.1 Cybereason Company Details

13.7.2 Cybereason Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Cybereason Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Introduction

13.7.4 Cybereason Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Cybereason Recent Development

13.8 Cisco Systems

13.8.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

13.8.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Cisco Systems Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Introduction

13.8.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

13.9 Tanium

13.9.1 Tanium Company Details

13.9.2 Tanium Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Tanium Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Introduction

13.9.4 Tanium Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Tanium Recent Development

13.10 Check Point Software

13.10.1 Check Point Software Company Details

13.10.2 Check Point Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Check Point Software Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Introduction

13.10.4 Check Point Software Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Check Point Software Recent Development

13.11 CrowdStrike

10.11.1 CrowdStrike Company Details

10.11.2 CrowdStrike Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 CrowdStrike Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Introduction

10.11.4 CrowdStrike Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 CrowdStrike Recent Development

13.12 CounterTack

10.12.1 CounterTack Company Details

10.12.2 CounterTack Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 CounterTack Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Introduction

10.12.4 CounterTack Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 CounterTack Recent Development

13.13 Sophos

10.13.1 Sophos Company Details

10.13.2 Sophos Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Sophos Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Introduction

10.13.4 Sophos Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Sophos Recent Development

13.14 VIPRE

10.14.1 VIPRE Company Details

10.14.2 VIPRE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 VIPRE Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Introduction

10.14.4 VIPRE Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 VIPRE Recent Development

13.15 Panda Security

10.15.1 Panda Security Company Details

10.15.2 Panda Security Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Panda Security Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Introduction

10.15.4 Panda Security Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Panda Security Recent Development

13.16 SentinelOne

10.16.1 SentinelOne Company Details

10.16.2 SentinelOne Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 SentinelOne Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Introduction

10.16.4 SentinelOne Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 SentinelOne Recent Development

13.17 Cylance

10.17.1 Cylance Company Details

10.17.2 Cylance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Cylance Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Introduction

10.17.4 Cylance Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Cylance Recent Development

13.18 Kaspersky Lab

10.18.1 Kaspersky Lab Company Details

10.18.2 Kaspersky Lab Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Kaspersky Lab Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Introduction

10.18.4 Kaspersky Lab Revenue in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Kaspersky Lab Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

