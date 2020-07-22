The global endoscopy devices market was valued at around USD 25.59 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 7.5% during the forecast period, 2020–2026.Growing geriatric population and rising preference for minimally invasive endoscopic procedures is anticipated to boost the market growth.

The term endoscopy refers to an examination of the upper part of the gastrointestinal tract. Endoscopes are inserted directly into the organ and this procedure uses the principle of total internal reflection by using the optical fibers. Endoscopic devices include flexible tubing that consists a series of lighted mirror lenses and optic fibers. Endoscopic instruments transmit light around corners, twists, and bends, allowing direct visualization of body systems not easily visualized by other means. This allows both operations on more fragile patients, mostly the elderly, and the treatment of more complex diseases, such as cancer. Other benefits include reduced risks of complications and post-operative pain, rapid healing, lighter anesthesia, and a shorter period of hospital stay.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to boost the demand for endoscopes and thus fueling the market growth.

Increasing prevalence of obesity and cancer coupled with the introduction of endoscopic bariatric surgeries owing to growing trend of preventive healthcare are key factors fueling the market growth.

Increasing expenditure in the healthcare sector coupled with growing hospitals investment in endoscopy facilities is driving the growth of the market.

Rising technological advancements coupled with adoption of visualization systems in healthcare sector is propelling the market growth.

Increase in number of cases of intestinal perforation, gall stones, pelvic abscess, endometriosis, and liver abscess is expected to increase the demand for endoscopy in near future and thus fueling the growth for the market.

Quicker recovery time post endoscopic procedures is expected to boost the market growth.

High costs associated with endoscopy procedures and equipment has been restraining the growth market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global endoscopy devices market are HOYA Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Ethicon Endo-Surgery, LLC, Stryker Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Smith & Nephew, Plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Medrobotics Corporation.

The Global Endoscopy Devices Market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Endoscopes

Endoscopy Visualization Components

Operative Devices

Endoscopy Visualization Systems

Applications

Bronchoscopy

Arthroscopy

Laparoscopy

Urology Endoscopy

Otoscopy

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Gynecology Endoscopy

ENT Endoscopy

Others

End-users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Endoscopy Devices Market Overview Global Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Endoscopy Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

