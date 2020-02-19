Global Emergency Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

In the unfortunate event of an emergency or power outage, battery-powered emergency lights automatically turn on, illuminate large areas, and make it much easier for people to find their way to safety. Newer backup lights can run for several hours before the battery runs down, which make them quite useful for homes and businesses that experience frequent or prolonged power outages.

The global Emergency Lighting market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Emergency Lighting by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

By Power System

Self-Contained

Central

Hybrid

By Light Source

Fluorescent

LED

Incandescent

Induction

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Acuity Brands

Beghelli S.p.A.

Cooper Industries

Daisalux

Eaton

Elp

Emerson

Hochiki

Hubbell Lighting Inc

Legrand

Orbik

PHILIPS

Schneider

Thomas?Betts

Thorlux Lighting

Ventilux

Zumtobel Group

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Residential

Commercial

Industry

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Emergency Lighting Industry

Figure Emergency Lighting Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Emergency Lighting

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Emergency Lighting

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Emergency Lighting

Table Global Emergency Lighting Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Emergency Lighting Market by Power System

3.1 By Power System

3.1.1 Self-Contained

Table Major Company List of Self-Contained

3.1.2 Central

Table Major Company List of Central

3.1.3 Hybrid

Table Major Company List of Hybrid

3.2 By Light Source

3.2.1 Fluorescent

Table Major Company List of Fluorescent

3.2.2 LED

Table Major Company List of LED

3.2.3 Incandescent

Table Major Company List of Incandescent

3.2.4 Induction

Table Major Company List of Induction

3.2.5 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.3 Market Size

Table Global Emergency Lighting Market 2015-2019, by Power System, in USD Million

Figure Global Emergency Lighting Market Growth 2015-2019, by Power System, in USD Million

Table Global Emergency Lighting Market 2015-2019, by Light Source, in USD Million

Figure Global Emergency Lighting Market Growth 2015-2019, by Light Source, in USD Million

3.4 Market Forecast

Table Global Emergency Lighting Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Power System, in USD Million

Table Global Emergency Lighting Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Light Source, in USD Million

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Acuity Brands (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Acuity Brands Profile

Table Acuity Brands Overview List

4.1.2 Acuity Brands Products & Services

4.1.3 Acuity Brands Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Acuity Brands (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Beghelli S.p.A. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Beghelli S.p.A. Profile

Table Beghelli S.p.A. Overview List

4.2.2 Beghelli S.p.A. Products & Services

4.2.3 Beghelli S.p.A. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Beghelli S.p.A. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Cooper Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Cooper Industries Profile

Table Cooper Industries Overview List

4.3.2 Cooper Industries Products & Services

4.3.3 Cooper Industries Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cooper Industries (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Daisalux (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Daisalux Profile

Table Daisalux Overview List

4.4.2 Daisalux Products & Services

4.4.3 Daisalux Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Daisalux (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Eaton (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Eaton Profile

Table Eaton Overview List

4.5.2 Eaton Products & Services

4.5.3 Eaton Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Eaton (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Elp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Elp Profile

Table Elp Overview List

4.6.2 Elp Products & Services

4.6.3 Elp Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Elp (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Emerson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Emerson Profile

Table Emerson Overview List

4.7.2 Emerson Products & Services

4.7.3 Emerson Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Emerson (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Hochiki (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Hochiki Profile

Table Hochiki Overview List

4.8.2 Hochiki Products & Services

4.8.3 Hochiki Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hochiki (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Hubbell Lighting Inc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Hubbell Lighting Inc Profile

Table Hubbell Lighting Inc Overview List

4.9.2 Hubbell Lighting Inc Products & Services

4.9.3 Hubbell Lighting Inc Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hubbell Lighting Inc (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Legrand (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Legrand Profile

Table Legrand Overview List

4.10.2 Legrand Products & Services

4.10.3 Legrand Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Legrand (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Orbik (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Orbik Profile

Table Orbik Overview List

4.11.2 Orbik Products & Services

4.11.3 Orbik Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Orbik (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 PHILIPS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 PHILIPS Profile

Table PHILIPS Overview List

4.12.2 PHILIPS Products & Services

4.12.3 PHILIPS Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of PHILIPS (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Schneider (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Schneider Profile

Table Schneider Overview List

4.13.2 Schneider Products & Services

4.13.3 Schneider Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Schneider (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Thomas?Betts (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Thomas?Betts Profile

Table Thomas?Betts Overview List

4.14.2 Thomas?Betts Products & Services

4.14.3 Thomas?Betts Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Thomas?Betts (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Thorlux Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Thorlux Lighting Profile

Table Thorlux Lighting Overview List

4.15.2 Thorlux Lighting Products & Services

4.15.3 Thorlux Lighting Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Thorlux Lighting (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Ventilux (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Ventilux Profile

Table Ventilux Overview List

4.16.2 Ventilux Products & Services

4.16.3 Ventilux Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ventilux (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Zumtobel Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Zumtobel Group Profile

Table Zumtobel Group Overview List

4.17.2 Zumtobel Group Products & Services

4.17.3 Zumtobel Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Zumtobel Group (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Emergency Lighting Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Emergency Lighting Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Emergency Lighting Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Emergency Lighting Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Emergency Lighting Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Emergency Lighting Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Emergency Lighting Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Residential

Figure Emergency Lighting Demand in Residential, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.2 Demand in Commercial

Figure Emergency Lighting Demand in Commercial, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.1.3 Demand in Industry

Figure Emergency Lighting Demand in Industry, 2015-2019, in USD Million

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Emergency Lighting Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Emergency Lighting Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Emergency Lighting Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Emergency Lighting Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Emergency Lighting Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Emergency Lighting Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Emergency Lighting Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Emergency Lighting Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Emergency Lighting Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Emergency Lighting Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Emergency Lighting Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Emergency Lighting Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Emergency Lighting Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Emergency Lighting Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Emergency Lighting Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

