Global Embossed Stainless Steel Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Embossed Stainless Steel market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Embossed Stainless Steel market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Stainless steel embossed plate, also known as “3D stainless steel plate”, is a new concept plate, which has strong three-dimensional effect. It is processed by embossing stainless steel plates with machinery so that concave-convex patterns are made (dozens of patterns available). With respect to advantages, embossed plates have novel patterns and good ornament effect, and they are good-looking, durable, and wear resistant. The embossed plate is a new product of stainless steel ornaments. It can be applied to many different fields, including ornament, anti-theft door, screen, kitchen ornament, cupboard and art and craft items etc.

Main advantages of stainless steel embossed sheet: good-looking, durable, wear resistant, strong decorative effect, good visual appearance, high quality, easy to clean, maintenance-free, compression resistant, resistance to scratches and does not leave fingerprints.

Stainless steel embossed sheet are being used on projects all over the world for exterior wall cladding, roofing, column covers, doors, signage, bridge cladding, commercial and residential kitchens, buses, trains, and airplane food handling equipment, just to name a few.

Global production market of Embossed Stainless Steel can be divided into four big markets: North America, Europe, Asia (W/O China) and China. Embossed Stainless Steel’s product technology is very mature. Chinese cheap material and high automation level makes it very competitive in global market. The global market is rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Jem Industries, Rimex Metals Group, GATTI PRECORVI S.r.l., Foshan Ocean, Foshan Jianghong, Foshan Mellow and Unox Meta, which only accounts for about 15 % of total production value.

In 2019, the global Embossed Stainless Steel market size was US$ 1389.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Embossed Stainless Steel market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Embossed Stainless Steel industry.

Global Embossed Stainless Steel market: Drivers and Restraints

Global Embossed Stainless Steel market: Segment Analysis

Global Embossed Stainless Steel market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Embossed Stainless Steel market: Key Players

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Below 1mm

1mm~3mm

Above 3mm

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The Embossed Stainless Steel key manufacturers in this market include:

Jem Industries

Rimex Metals

Gatti Precorvi S.R.L.

Metal Sheets

YES Stainless

Rigidized Metals

Architectural Materials

Foshan Ocean

Foshan Jianghong

Foshan Mellow

Unox Metal Company

Foshan Kaibao

Foshan Guangchuang

JIEYANG KAILIAN

Jing Miao Metal

Haimen Senda

Jaway Steel

Foshan hermes

Zhejiang Jianheng

ARTIST CHOICE METAL

