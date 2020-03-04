Global Electronic Paper Display Market 2020, Components, Application, Leading Players, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments 2025

Electronic paper display presents itself as a practical fusion of physics, chemistry, and electronics. The ink utilized in this display technology is termed as e-ink, with chemical composition similar to the pigment used in conventional printing industry. Instead of being deposited on paper, this ink takes the form of tiny capsules (about the diameter of the human hair sandwiched between two electrodes) to produce a monochrome result or sometimes a result with limited colors. Two-pigment ink system is used for monochromatic EPDs, whereas for applications using multiple colors like electronic shelf labels, three-pigment ink system is used.
E-readers segment held the major market share, in terms of revenue generation, of the global EPD market, owing to vast proliferation of e-readers among major economies such as the U.S., UK, and China along with the growing adoption of web-based, e books, and digital reading habits.
The Electronic Paper Display market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 35.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronic Paper Display.
This report presents the worldwide Electronic Paper Display market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Amazon Liquavista
Cambrios Technologies Corporation
Clearink Display
E ink Holdings
Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd
Inkcase
LG Electronics
Pervasive Displays
Plastic Logic
Samsung
Electronic Paper Display Breakdown Data by Type
Auxiliary Displays
Electronic Shelf Labels
E-Readers
Others
Electronic Paper Display Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive & Transportation
Consumer & Wearable Electronics
Institutional
Media & Entertainment
Retail & Enterprise
Others (Medical, Financial Institutions, Access Control, Architecture, and Packaging)
Electronic Paper Display Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Electronic Paper Display Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Electronic Paper Display status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Electronic Paper Display manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Paper Display :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Electronic Paper Display market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Electronic Paper Display Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Electronic Paper Display Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Auxiliary Displays
1.4.3 Electronic Shelf Labels
1.4.4 E-Readers
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electronic Paper Display Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Automotive & Transportation
1.5.3 Consumer & Wearable Electronics
1.5.4 Institutional
1.5.5 Media & Entertainment
1.5.6 Retail & Enterprise
1.5.7 Others (Medical, Financial Institutions, Access Control, Architecture, and Packaging)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Electronic Paper Display Market Size
2.1.1 Global Electronic Paper Display Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Electronic Paper Display Production 2014-2025
2.2 Electronic Paper Display Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Electronic Paper Display Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Electronic Paper Display Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Electronic Paper Display Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Electronic Paper Display Market
2.4 Key Trends for Electronic Paper Display Markets & Products
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Electronic Paper Display Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Electronic Paper Display Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Electronic Paper Display Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Electronic Paper Display Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Electronic Paper Display Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Electronic Paper Display Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Electronic Paper Display Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Electronic Paper Display Production by Regions
4.1 Global Electronic Paper Display Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Electronic Paper Display Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Electronic Paper Display Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Electronic Paper Display Production
4.2.2 United States Electronic Paper Display Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Electronic Paper Display Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Electronic Paper Display Production
4.3.2 Europe Electronic Paper Display Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Electronic Paper Display Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Electronic Paper Display Production
4.4.2 China Electronic Paper Display Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Electronic Paper Display Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Electronic Paper Display Production
4.5.2 Japan Electronic Paper Display Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Electronic Paper Display Import & Export
4.6 South Korea
4.6.1 South Korea Electronic Paper Display Production
4.6.2 South Korea Electronic Paper Display Revenue
4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea
4.6.4 South Korea Electronic Paper Display Import & Export
4.7 Other Regions
4.7.1 Taiwan
4.7.2 India
4.7.3 Southeast Asia
Chapter Five: Electronic Paper Display Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Electronic Paper Display Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Electronic Paper Display Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Electronic Paper Display Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Electronic Paper Display Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Electronic Paper Display Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Electronic Paper Display Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Electronic Paper Display Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Paper Display Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Paper Display Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Electronic Paper Display Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Electronic Paper Display Consumption by Country
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Paper Display Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Paper Display Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 GCC Countries
5.6.4 Egypt
5.6.5 South Africa
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Electronic Paper Display Production by Type
6.2 Global Electronic Paper Display Revenue by Type
6.3 Electronic Paper Display Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Electronic Paper Display Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Electronic Paper Display Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Electronic Paper Display Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Amazon Liquavista
8.1.1 Amazon Liquavista Company Details
8.1.2 Company Overview
8.1.3 Amazon Liquavista Electronic Paper Display Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Amazon Liquavista Electronic Paper Display Product Description
8.1.5 Amazon Liquavista Recent Development
8.2 Cambrios Technologies Corporation
8.2.1 Cambrios Technologies Corporation Company Details
8.2.2 Company Overview
8.2.3 Cambrios Technologies Corporation Electronic Paper Display Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Cambrios Technologies Corporation Electronic Paper Display Product Description
8.2.5 Cambrios Technologies Corporation Recent Development
8.3 Clearink Display
8.3.1 Clearink Display Company Details
8.3.2 Company Overview
8.3.3 Clearink Display Electronic Paper Display Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Clearink Display Electronic Paper Display Product Description
8.3.5 Clearink Display Recent Development
8.4 E ink Holdings
8.4.1 E ink Holdings Company Details
8.4.2 Company Overview
8.4.3 E ink Holdings Electronic Paper Display Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.4.4 E ink Holdings Electronic Paper Display Product Description
8.4.5 E ink Holdings Recent Development
8.5 Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd
8.5.1 Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd Company Details
8.5.2 Company Overview
8.5.3 Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd Electronic Paper Display Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.5.4 Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd Electronic Paper Display Product Description
8.5.5 Guangzhou Oed Technologies Co. Ltd Recent Development
8.6 Inkcase
8.6.1 Inkcase Company Details
8.6.2 Company Overview
8.6.3 Inkcase Electronic Paper Display Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.6.4 Inkcase Electronic Paper Display Product Description
8.6.5 Inkcase Recent Development
8.7 LG Electronics
8.7.1 LG Electronics Company Details
8.7.2 Company Overview
8.7.3 LG Electronics Electronic Paper Display Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.7.4 LG Electronics Electronic Paper Display Product Description
8.7.5 LG Electronics Recent Development
8.8 Pervasive Displays
8.8.1 Pervasive Displays Company Details
8.8.2 Company Overview
8.8.3 Pervasive Displays Electronic Paper Display Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.8.4 Pervasive Displays Electronic Paper Display Product Description
8.8.5 Pervasive Displays Recent Development
8.9 Plastic Logic
8.9.1 Plastic Logic Company Details
8.9.2 Company Overview
8.9.3 Plastic Logic Electronic Paper Display Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.9.4 Plastic Logic Electronic Paper Display Product Description
8.9.5 Plastic Logic Recent Development
8.10 Samsung
8.10.1 Samsung Company Details
8.10.2 Company Overview
8.10.3 Samsung Electronic Paper Display Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.10.4 Samsung Electronic Paper Display Product Description
8.10.5 Samsung Recent Development
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 Electronic Paper Display Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Electronic Paper Display Production Forecast 2019-2025
9.1.2 Global Electronic Paper Display Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
9.2 Electronic Paper Display Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Electronic Paper Display Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Electronic Paper Display Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Electronic Paper Display Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Electronic Paper Display Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Electronic Paper Display Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 Electronic Paper Display Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Electronic Paper Display Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Electronic Paper Display Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Electronic Paper Display Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Paper Display Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Electronic Paper Display Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Paper Display Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
10.7.2 GCC Countries
10.7.3 Egypt
10.7.4 South Africa
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Electronic Paper Display Sales Channels
11.2.2 Electronic Paper Display Distributors
11.3 Electronic Paper Display Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Electronic Paper Display Study
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
