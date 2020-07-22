The global electric supercar market was valued at USD 34.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 67.24 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 34.25% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. This growth is attributed to the increasing concerns of consumers pertaining to environmental pollution, surging price of fuel and favorable government initiatives for adoption of electric supercar.

Electric supercar use electricity as a transportation fuel. The electric supercar, unlike electric scooters, electric bikes, electric bicycles, and electric mopeds, is a four-wheeled vehicle powered by an electric automotive motor. They are designed for higher speeds and are equipped with better acceleration and high-speed handling characteristics. They are capable of slow urban commutes or highway speeds and beyond.

Exhaustion of oil capitals and the government initiatives to increase the adoption of electric vehicles have led to the expansion of alternative solutions, increasing funds in vehicle charging infrastructure, increasing interest from large scale manufacturers and decline in battery costs, which are expected to boost the demand for electric motorcycles during the forecast period

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Growing price of fuel in urban areas are driving the growth of the electric supercar

Government and some private organizations in various countries are supporting the consumers to use electric supercar as their primary mode of transportation in order to reduce the pollution. This, in turn, is driving the growth for the market.

Lack of charging infrastructure network, high costs involved in initial investments, and performance constraints are key restraint of the market.

The lithium batteries on which e-supercars work have the habit of losing capacity over time. This hampers the growth of the market.

The government has played a crucial role in driving demand of global electric supercar market. Promising government initiatives to reduce pollution are going to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global electric supercar market are Blacksmith Electric, Husqvarna Motorcycles GmbH, Koenigsegg Automotive, Electric Motion, Tesla Inc., Revolt Motors, Energica Motor Company, Volkswagen AG, Alta Motors, Ferrai SPA and BMW AG.

The global electric supercar market has been segmented on the basis of

Vehicle Range Types

Below 150 MPH

150–200 MPH

200–250 MPH

Above 250 MPH

Battery Types

Li-ion

Lead Acid

Nickel Metal Hydride

Applications

Battery Electric Vehicles or BEV

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles or PHEV

Hybrid Electric Vehicles or HEV

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

