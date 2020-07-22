The global electric capacitor market was valued at 5.3 USD billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.2 million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 6 % during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The growth of the market is attributed to increasing demand in various applications such as consumer electronics, data processing, and Automotive.

The electric capacitor is a component that has the capacity to store energy in the form of electrical charge producing a static voltage across its plates, much like a rechargeable battery. It has practically replaced the traditional batteries because of its easy charging-discharging capabilities and lightweight features. With the advancement in technology, capacitors have become a necessary component in the manufacturing of all most every electronic device.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing demand for consumer and wearable electronics and the rising use of polymer-based capacitors in industrial applications are some of the key trends driving the growth of the electric capacitor market and thus fueling the growth of the market.

Increasing use of IOT and smart computing devices are expected to drive the market growth in forecasted period.

Improved and higher capacitances, bypassing, decoupling & filtering abilities are fueling the growth of the market.

Increasing use of consumer electronics such as mobiles and tablets are boosting the growth of the market.

Technological advancements in noise reduction, smart & efficient power consumption and efficient lighting is gaining popularity among LED applications. This, in turn, driving the growth of the market.

Low energy capacity and limited energy storage which lead to fall in the market growth are factors hampering the growth.

Multi-layer ceramic capacitor is considered weak physically due to its ceramic content which is prone to damages. This, in turn, restrains the growth of the market.

Providing high capacitance for low size capacitor, and innovative product differentiation is the key market opportunity.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in global electric capacitor market includes Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, TDK Corporation, Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd, Yageo Corporation, Maxwell Technologies, Walsin Technology Corporation (WTC), and Darfon Electronics Corporation. The market players are engaged in developing strong products with higher durability and capacitance to amplify their market share and gain traction in global marketplace. The companies are engaged in strategic acquisitions such as R&D, agreements, and collaborations to increase profitability and better outreach.

The Global Electric Capacitor Market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Aluminum

Ceramic

Tantalum

Paper and Film

Supercapacitor

Others

Polarization

Polarized

Non-Polarized

Voltage Ranges

Low Range Up to 50V

Mid-range 100V to 630V

High Range 1000V & above

Mounting Types

Large Cans

Small Cans

Through-hole

Surface Mount

Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Communication & Technology

Energy & Power

Industrial Electronics

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

