Global Electric Bus Market: Accurate Market Size and CAGR Forecasts Up to 2025: Yutong, DFAC, BYD

Global Electric Bus Market is valued at USD 9680 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 45900 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Los Angeles, United State: The report titled, Global Electric Bus Market has been recently published by QY Research. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global Electric Bus market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global Electric Bus market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Electric Bus market, which may bode well for the global Electric Bus market in the coming years.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Electric Bus Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Top Key Players of the Global Electric Bus Market: Yutong, DFAC, BYD, King Long, Zhong Tong, Foton, ANKAI, Guangtong, Nanjing Gold Dragon, Volvo, New Flyer, Daimler, Gillig

Global Electric Bus Market Segmentation By Product: Battery Electric Bus, Hybrid Bus

Global Electric Bus Market Segmentation By Application: Public Transit, Highway Transportation, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Electric Bus Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Electric Bus Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Electric Bus market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Electric Bus Market Overview

1.1 Electric Bus Product Overview

1.2 Electric Bus Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Battery Electric Bus

1.2.2 Hybrid Bus

1.3 Global Electric Bus Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Electric Bus Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Electric Bus Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Electric Bus Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Electric Bus Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Electric Bus Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Electric Bus Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Electric Bus Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Electric Bus Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Electric Bus Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Electric Bus Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Bus Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Electric Bus Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Electric Bus Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Yutong

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Electric Bus Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Yutong Electric Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 DFAC

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Electric Bus Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 DFAC Electric Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 BYD

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Electric Bus Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 BYD Electric Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 King Long

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Electric Bus Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 King Long Electric Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Zhong Tong

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Electric Bus Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Zhong Tong Electric Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Foton

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Electric Bus Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Foton Electric Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 ANKAI

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Electric Bus Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 ANKAI Electric Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Guangtong

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Electric Bus Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Guangtong Electric Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Nanjing Gold Dragon

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Electric Bus Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Nanjing Gold Dragon Electric Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Volvo

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Electric Bus Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Volvo Electric Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 New Flyer

3.12 Daimler

3.13 Gillig

4 Electric Bus Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Electric Bus Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Electric Bus Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Electric Bus Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Electric Bus Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Electric Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Electric Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Electric Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Electric Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Electric Bus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Electric Bus Application/End Users

5.1 Electric Bus Segment by Application

5.1.1 Public Transit

5.1.2 Highway Transportation

5.1.3 Other

5.2 Global Electric Bus Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Electric Bus Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Electric Bus Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Electric Bus Market Forecast

6.1 Global Electric Bus Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Electric Bus Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Electric Bus Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Electric Bus Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Electric Bus Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Bus Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Bus Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Electric Bus Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Bus Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Electric Bus Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Electric Bus Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Battery Electric Bus Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Hybrid Bus Gowth Forecast

6.4 Electric Bus Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Electric Bus Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Electric Bus Forecast in Public Transit

6.4.3 Global Electric Bus Forecast in Highway Transportation

7 Electric Bus Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Electric Bus Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Electric Bus Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

