The global E cigarette vaporizer market was valued at USD 12.4 billion in 2019 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around 23% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in the number of diseases such as cancer caused by tobacco consumption and cigarette smoking.

A machine that has the curvature of a cigar, pen, or a cigarette and does not constitute tobacco as an ingredient is called an e-cigarette vaporizer. It utilizes a battery and incorporates a solution of nicotine, flavors, as well as other chemical products. Some of these products are potentially detrimental to the health of the consumers. When these cigarettes are used, the solution of nicotine becomes a fog that can be ingested into the respiratory system.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increase in awareness regarding the use of safe, ash less, and smokeless tobacco consumption is estimated to boost the growth of the market.

Vaping is regarded to be an efficient way for quitting smoking. This is predicted to facilitate the market growth.

Properties such as decreased harmfulness compared to regular cigarettes and generation of vapor rather than smoke is anticipated to push the growth of the market.

Rise in the number of people who are willing to quit smoking is expected to stimulate the market growth.

Introduction of a wide variety of flavors is anticipated to push the growth of the market.

E-cigarettes have often been linked to tobacco cigarettes because of their levels of nicotine, that is considered dangerous to wellbeing and therefore tends to draw skepticism. This is predicted to hamper the growth of the market.

Ban in the sales of these products in several countries is estimated to hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global E cigarette vaporizer market include Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd., Altria Group, Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd., British American Tobacco, Nicquid, Imperial Brands, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, International Vapor Group, Philip Morris International, Inc., Japan Tobacco, International, JUUL Labs, Inc., and NicQuid. The companies are continuously engaging in various types of activities such as product launches, investments, acquisitions, research & development, advertising, agreements, collaborations, and alliances to penetrate the market and increase their market share.

The global E cigarette vaporizer market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Rechargeable E-cigarette

Disposable E-cigarette

E-go and Tanks E-cigarette

Personal Vaporizers & Mods

Others

Distribution Channels

Online

Offline

Convenience Store

Drug Store

Newsstand

Tobacconist Store

Specialty E-cigarette Store

Component Types

Atomizer

Vape Mod

Cartomizer

E-liquid

Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology E Cigarette Vaporizer Market Overview Global E Cigarette Vaporizer Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global E Cigarette Vaporizer Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global E Cigarette Vaporizer Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global E Cigarette Vaporizer Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North E Cigarette Vaporizer Market Analysis and Forecast Latin E Cigarette Vaporizer Market Analysis and Forecast Europe E Cigarette Vaporizer Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific E Cigarette Vaporizer Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa E Cigarette Vaporizer Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

