Global E-Chuck for Wafer Market 2020, Size, Segmentation, Strategy, Share, Growth Factors, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

E-Chuck for Wafer is a tool that clamps an object with the force generated between the electrode and the object by applying a voltage to the electrode. There are two different types of electrostatic clamping methods. One is Coulomb force type that utilizes an insulator as a dielectric material, and the other is Johnson-Rahbek force type that utilizes an attractive force induced by dielectric polarization caused by minute electric current flow across the boundary between an object and a dielectric material. ESCs which are widely used for wafer processing including etching, CVD, PVD, Ashing etc.
The E-Chuck for Wafer market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for E-Chuck for Wafer.
This report presents the worldwide E-Chuck for Wafer market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
SHINKO
TOTO
Creative Technology Corporation
Kyocera
FM Industries
NTK CERATEC
Tsukuba Seiko
Applied Materials
II-VI M Cubed
E-Chuck for Wafer Breakdown Data by Type
Coulomb Type E-Chuck for Wafer
Johnsen-Rahbek (JR) Type E-Chuck for Wafer
E-Chuck for Wafer Breakdown Data by Application
300 mm Wafer
200 mm Wafer
Others
E-Chuck for Wafer Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global E-Chuck for Wafer status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key E-Chuck for Wafer manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-Chuck for Wafer :
History Year: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of E-Chuck for Wafer market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 E-Chuck for Wafer Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Coulomb Type E-Chuck for Wafer
1.4.3 Johnsen-Rahbek (JR) Type E-Chuck for Wafer
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 300 mm Wafer
1.5.3 200 mm Wafer
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Market Size
2.1.1 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Production 2013-2025
2.2 E-Chuck for Wafer Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key E-Chuck for Wafer Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 E-Chuck for Wafer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers E-Chuck for Wafer Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into E-Chuck for Wafer Market
2.4 Key Trends for E-Chuck for Wafer Markets & Products
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 E-Chuck for Wafer Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 E-Chuck for Wafer Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 E-Chuck for Wafer Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 E-Chuck for Wafer Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 E-Chuck for Wafer Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 E-Chuck for Wafer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 E-Chuck for Wafer Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: E-Chuck for Wafer Production by Regions
4.1 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States E-Chuck for Wafer Production
4.2.2 United States E-Chuck for Wafer Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States E-Chuck for Wafer Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe E-Chuck for Wafer Production
4.3.2 Europe E-Chuck for Wafer Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe E-Chuck for Wafer Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China E-Chuck for Wafer Production
4.4.2 China E-Chuck for Wafer Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China E-Chuck for Wafer Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan E-Chuck for Wafer Production
4.5.2 Japan E-Chuck for Wafer Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan E-Chuck for Wafer Import & Export
4.6 South Korea
4.6.1 South Korea E-Chuck for Wafer Production
4.6.2 South Korea E-Chuck for Wafer Revenue
4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea
4.6.4 South Korea E-Chuck for Wafer Import & Export
4.7 Other Regions
4.7.1 Taiwan
4.7.2 India
4.7.3 Southeast Asia
Chapter Five: E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption by Country
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 GCC Countries
5.6.4 Egypt
5.6.5 South Africa
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Production by Type
6.2 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Revenue by Type
6.3 E-Chuck for Wafer Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 SHINKO
8.1.1 SHINKO Company Details
8.1.2 Company Overview
8.1.3 SHINKO E-Chuck for Wafer Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.1.4 SHINKO E-Chuck for Wafer Product Description
8.1.5 SHINKO Recent Development
8.2 TOTO
8.2.1 TOTO Company Details
8.2.2 Company Overview
8.2.3 TOTO E-Chuck for Wafer Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.2.4 TOTO E-Chuck for Wafer Product Description
8.2.5 TOTO Recent Development
8.3 Creative Technology Corporation
8.3.1 Creative Technology Corporation Company Details
8.3.2 Company Overview
8.3.3 Creative Technology Corporation E-Chuck for Wafer Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.3.4 Creative Technology Corporation E-Chuck for Wafer Product Description
8.3.5 Creative Technology Corporation Recent Development
8.4 Kyocera
8.4.1 Kyocera Company Details
8.4.2 Company Overview
8.4.3 Kyocera E-Chuck for Wafer Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.4.4 Kyocera E-Chuck for Wafer Product Description
8.4.5 Kyocera Recent Development
8.5 FM Industries
8.5.1 FM Industries Company Details
8.5.2 Company Overview
8.5.3 FM Industries E-Chuck for Wafer Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.5.4 FM Industries E-Chuck for Wafer Product Description
8.5.5 FM Industries Recent Development
8.6 NTK CERATEC
8.6.1 NTK CERATEC Company Details
8.6.2 Company Overview
8.6.3 NTK CERATEC E-Chuck for Wafer Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.6.4 NTK CERATEC E-Chuck for Wafer Product Description
8.6.5 NTK CERATEC Recent Development
8.7 Tsukuba Seiko
8.7.1 Tsukuba Seiko Company Details
8.7.2 Company Overview
8.7.3 Tsukuba Seiko E-Chuck for Wafer Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.7.4 Tsukuba Seiko E-Chuck for Wafer Product Description
8.7.5 Tsukuba Seiko Recent Development
8.8 Applied Materials
8.8.1 Applied Materials Company Details
8.8.2 Company Overview
8.8.3 Applied Materials E-Chuck for Wafer Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.8.4 Applied Materials E-Chuck for Wafer Product Description
8.8.5 Applied Materials Recent Development
8.9 II-VI M Cubed
8.9.1 II-VI M Cubed Company Details
8.9.2 Company Overview
8.9.3 II-VI M Cubed E-Chuck for Wafer Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.9.4 II-VI M Cubed E-Chuck for Wafer Product Description
8.9.5 II-VI M Cubed Recent Development
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 E-Chuck for Wafer Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 E-Chuck for Wafer Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 E-Chuck for Wafer Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global E-Chuck for Wafer Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa E-Chuck for Wafer Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.7.2 GCC Countries
10.7.3 Egypt
10.7.4 South Africa
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 E-Chuck for Wafer Sales Channels
11.2.2 E-Chuck for Wafer Distributors
11.3 E-Chuck for Wafer Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
12.4 Key World Economic Indicators
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global E-Chuck for Wafer Study
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
