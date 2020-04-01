Global Dyes for Textile Fibers Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Restraints Forecast 2031

Global Dyes for Textile Fibers Market Viewpoint
In this Dyes for Textile Fibers market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Huntsman
Sumitomo Chemical
Kiri Industries
Archroma
Longsheng Group
Zhejiang Runtu
Yabang
Jihua Group
Chuyuan Group
Zhejiang Transfar
Shanxi Linfen
Suzhou Luosen
Xuzhou Kedah
Everlight Chemical
T&T Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Disperse Dyes
Reactive Dyes
Sulfur Dyes
Vat Dyes
Acid Dyes
Other Dyes
Segment by Application
Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers
Cotton Textiles
Wool, Silk, Polyurethane Fibers
Others
