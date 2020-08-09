The global durable medical equipment (DME) market was valued at USD 170 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 270 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The growth of the global durable medical equipment (DME) market is driven by increasing chronic diseases, such as cancer and kidney failure. Strong reimbursement policies and technological advancements is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Increasing incidence of cardiac disorders, neurological conditions, cancer, and gynecological complications is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Better coverage and policies are positively influencing the demand for this product. Increasing number of geriatric care center as a result of growing elderly population is estimated to contribute to the growth of the market.

For management of various illness and medical conditions the durable medical equipment is used, it offers therapeutic benefits and convenience to the patients. Development in medical technology has allowed doctors and surgeons to treat and diagnose patients effectively. Continuous advancement in the medical field have enhanced the quality of life and saved lives of several patients. The major advantage of integrating new advancements in medicine is improved quality of life.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rising geriatric population is the major factor influencing the growth of the market.

Growing prevalence of cancer, neurological conditions, gynecological complications, and cardiac disorders is expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in patient positioning devices and increasing competitive landscape are driving the growth of the market.

Increased government spending and increasing activities in R&D by companies will create new opportunities in terms of revenue which will in turn lead to market growth.

Increasing use of monitoring devices in healthcare industry is positively influencing the growth of the market.

High cost of infrastructure and lack of availability of skilled workforce will act as a restrain for this market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global durable medical equipment (DME) market include Getinge, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Compass Health Brands, GF Health Products, Intco Medical, Invacare, Hill-Rom Services, Stryker, and Sunrise Medical. The competition in the global durable medical equipment (DME) market is highly intense and competitors use strategies such as collaborations, ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, new product launches, and agreements to gain new market share.

The Global Orthopedic Braces Market has been segmented on the basis of

Types

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

Personal Mobility Devices

Bathroom Safety Devices

Medical Furniture

End-users

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Home Healthcare

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Overview Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

