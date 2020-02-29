Global Dry Mortar Market 2020, Size and Share, Growth Analysis, Top Trends and Forecast till 2025

Dry mortar is dry powder or granular material made by mixing dried screening process of fine aggregate, cementitious materials, additives, fillers, etc. Most of the dry mortar products contain both mineral cementitious binder (e.g. OPC) and polymer binder (e.g. re-dispersible powder) and they are normally packed in bags after mixing in the factory. Dry mortars offer three main advantages: firstly, they reduce quality problems caused by improper mixing conditions on small job-sites; secondly, they allow building much faster with ready-to-use, high performance products; thirdly, the save on labor costs.

The global Dry Mortar market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Bricklaying/ Masonry mortars

Floor screeds, including thick Floor screeds and thin Floor screeds (SLU)

Tile adhesives/ grouts

Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior)

EIFS Products(major EPS and XPS)

Others

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Saint-Gobain Weber(FR)

Materis(FR)

Henkel(DE)

Mapei(IT)

Sto(DE)

Ardex(DE)

BASF Corporation Construction Systems(DE)

Baumit(AT)

Bostik(FR)

Knauf(DE)

Custom Building Products(US)

Caparol(DE)

Cemex(US)

HB Fuller(US)

Quick-mix(DE)

Dryvit Systems(US)

Hanil Cement(KR)

AdePlast(IT)

Forbo(CH)

CPI Mortars(UK)

Grupo Puma(ES)

LCS OPTIROC(SG)

Yuchuan Group(CN)

BBMG Mortar(CN)

Sichuan Gaoyu Building(CN)

Ying Jian Guangzhou Building Material (CN)

Jiangsu Nigao Science & Technology(CN)

Maco Group(CN)

Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof (CN)

Yantai Juhe Building(CN)

Hebei Chengtuo Building(CN)

Wanzhong Building Materials(CN)

Qingdao Xusheng(CN)

Zhengzhou Zhubang Building(CN)

Tangshan Dry Mortar(CN)

Zhangjiagang Songxin Building(CN)

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Construction Industry

Home Decoration Industry

Others

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Dry Mortar Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Dry Mortar

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Dry Mortar

Table Global Dry Mortar Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Bricklaying/ Masonry mortars

Table Bricklaying/ Masonry mortars Overview

1.2.1.2 Floor screeds, including thick Floor screeds and thin Floor screeds (SLU)

Table Floor screeds, including thick Floor screeds and thin Floor screeds (SLU) Overview

1.2.1.3 Tile adhesives/ grouts

Table Tile adhesives/ grouts Overview

1.2.1.4 Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior)

Table Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior) Overview

1.2.1.5 EIFS Products(major EPS and XPS)

Table EIFS Products(major EPS and XPS) Overview

1.2.1.6 Others

Table Others Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Dry Mortar

Table Global Dry Mortar Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Construction Industry

Table Construction Industry Overview

1.2.2.2 Home Decoration Industry

Table Home Decoration Industry Overview

1.2.2.3 Others

Table Others Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global Dry Mortar Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

Figure Industry Chain Structure of Dry Mortar

2.2 Upstream

Table Cost of Dry Mortar

Figure Manufacturing Process of Dry Mortar

2.3 Market

2.3.1 SWOT

Figure SWOT of Dry Mortar

2.3.2 Dynamics

Table Market Dynamics

3 Environmental Analysis

3.1 Policy

Table Policy of Dry Mortar

3.2 Economic

Table GDP of Major Countries

3.3 Technology

Table Technology of Dry Mortar

3.4 Market Entry

Table Market Entry of Dry Mortar

4 Market Segmentation by Type

4.1 Market Size

4.1.1 Bricklaying/ Masonry mortars Market, 2013-2018

Figure Bricklaying/ Masonry mortars Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Bricklaying/ Masonry mortars Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Bricklaying/ Masonry mortars CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.2 Floor screeds, including thick Floor screeds and thin Floor screeds (SLU) Market, 2013-2018

Figure Floor screeds, including thick Floor screeds and thin Floor screeds (SLU) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Floor screeds, including thick Floor screeds and thin Floor screeds (SLU) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Floor screeds, including thick Floor screeds and thin Floor screeds (SLU) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.3 Tile adhesives/ grouts Market, 2013-2018

Figure Tile adhesives/ grouts Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Tile adhesives/ grouts Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Tile adhesives/ grouts CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.4 Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior) Market, 2013-2018

Figure Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.5 EIFS Products(major EPS and XPS) Market, 2013-2018

Figure EIFS Products(major EPS and XPS) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure EIFS Products(major EPS and XPS) Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table EIFS Products(major EPS and XPS) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.1.6 Others Market, 2013-2018

Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

4.2 Market Forecast

4.2.1 Bricklaying/ Masonry mortars Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Bricklaying/ Masonry mortars Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Bricklaying/ Masonry mortars Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Bricklaying/ Masonry mortars CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.2 Floor screeds, including thick Floor screeds and thin Floor screeds (SLU) Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Floor screeds, including thick Floor screeds and thin Floor screeds (SLU) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Floor screeds, including thick Floor screeds and thin Floor screeds (SLU) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Floor screeds, including thick Floor screeds and thin Floor screeds (SLU) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.3 Tile adhesives/ grouts Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Tile adhesives/ grouts Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Tile adhesives/ grouts Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Tile adhesives/ grouts CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.4 Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior) Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.5 EIFS Products(major EPS and XPS) Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure EIFS Products(major EPS and XPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure EIFS Products(major EPS and XPS) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table EIFS Products(major EPS and XPS) CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

4.2.6 Others Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2024

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market Size

5.1.1 Construction Industry Market, 2013-2018

Figure Construction Industry Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Construction Industry CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.2 Home Decoration Industry Market, 2013-2018

Figure Home Decoration Industry Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Home Decoration Industry CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.1.3 Others Market, 2013-2018

Figure Others Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

5.2 Market Forecast

5.2.1 Construction Industry Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Construction Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Construction Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Construction Industry CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.2 Home Decoration Industry Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Home Decoration Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Home Decoration Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Home Decoration Industry CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

5.2.3 Others Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Others CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6 Market Segmentation by Region

6.1 Market Size

6.1.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.1.1 Asia-Pacific Market, 2012-2018

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.1.2 Asia-Pacific Market by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Type

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Type

6.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Market by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Size by Application

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Share by Application

6.1.2 North America

6.1.2.1 North America Market, 2012-2018

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.2.2 North America Market by Type

Figure North America Market Size by Type

Figure North America Market Share by Type

6.1.2.3 North America Market by Application

Figure North America Market Size by Application

Figure North America Market Share by Application

6.1.3 Europe

6.1.3.1 Europe Market, 2012-2018

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.3.2 Europe Market by Type

Figure Europe Market Size by Type

Figure Europe Market Share by Type

6.1.3.3 Europe Market by Application

Figure Europe Market Size by Application

Figure Europe Market Share by Application

6.1.4 South America

6.1.4.1 South America Market, 2012-2018

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.4.2 South America Market by Type

Figure South America Market Size by Type

Figure South America Market Share by Type

6.1.4.3 South America Market by Application

Figure South America Market Size by Application

Figure South America Market Share by Application

6.1.5 Middle East & Africa

6.1.5.1 Middle East & Africa Market, 2012-2018

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size and Growth, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2012-2018

6.1.5.2 Middle East & Africa Market by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Type

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Type

6.1.5.3 Middle East & Africa Market by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Size by Application

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Share by Application

6.2 Market Forecast

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Asia-Pacific CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.2 North America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table North America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.3 Europe Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Europe CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.4 South America Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure South America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table South America CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast, 2020-2025

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (USD Million)

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2020-2025 (in Volume)

Table Middle East & Africa CAGR by Revenue and Volume, 2020-2025

7 Market Competitive

7.1 Global Market by Vendors

Table Global Dry Mortar Market by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

Table Global Dry Mortar Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (USD Million)

Table Global Dry Mortar Market Share by Vendors, 2012-2018 (in Volume)

7.2 Market Concentration

Figure Dry Mortar Market Concentration by Region

7.3 Price & Factors

Table Price Factors List

7.4 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

8 Major Vendors

8.1 Saint-Gobain Weber(FR)

Table Saint-Gobain Weber(FR) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Saint-Gobain Weber(FR) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.2 Materis(FR)

Table Materis(FR) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Materis(FR) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.3 Henkel(DE)

Table Henkel(DE) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Henkel(DE) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.4 Mapei(IT)

Table Mapei(IT) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Mapei(IT) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.5 Sto(DE)

Table Sto(DE) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Sto(DE) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.6 Ardex(DE)

Table Ardex(DE) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Ardex(DE) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.7 BASF Corporation Construction Systems(DE)

Table BASF Corporation Construction Systems(DE) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of BASF Corporation Construction Systems(DE) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.8 Baumit(AT)

Table Baumit(AT) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Baumit(AT) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.9 Bostik(FR)

Table Bostik(FR) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Bostik(FR) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.10 Knauf(DE)

Table Knauf(DE) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Knauf(DE) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.11 Custom Building Products(US)

Table Custom Building Products(US) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Custom Building Products(US) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.12 Caparol(DE)

Table Caparol(DE) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Caparol(DE) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.13 Cemex(US)

Table Cemex(US) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Cemex(US) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.14 HB Fuller(US)

Table HB Fuller(US) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of HB Fuller(US) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.15 Quick-mix(DE)

Table Quick-mix(DE) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Quick-mix(DE) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.16 Dryvit Systems(US)

Table Dryvit Systems(US) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Dryvit Systems(US) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.17 Hanil Cement(KR)

Table Hanil Cement(KR) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Hanil Cement(KR) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.18 AdePlast(IT)

Table AdePlast(IT) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of AdePlast(IT) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.19 Forbo(CH)

Table Forbo(CH) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Forbo(CH) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.20 CPI Mortars(UK)

Table CPI Mortars(UK) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of CPI Mortars(UK) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.21 Grupo Puma(ES)

Table Grupo Puma(ES) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Grupo Puma(ES) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.22 LCS OPTIROC(SG)

Table LCS OPTIROC(SG) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of LCS OPTIROC(SG) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.23 Yuchuan Group(CN)

Table Yuchuan Group(CN) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Yuchuan Group(CN) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.24 BBMG Mortar(CN)

Table BBMG Mortar(CN) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of BBMG Mortar(CN) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.25 Sichuan Gaoyu Building(CN)

Table Sichuan Gaoyu Building(CN) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Sichuan Gaoyu Building(CN) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.26 Ying Jian Guangzhou Building Material (CN)

Table Ying Jian Guangzhou Building Material (CN) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Ying Jian Guangzhou Building Material (CN) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.27 Jiangsu Nigao Science & Technology(CN)

Table Jiangsu Nigao Science & Technology(CN) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Jiangsu Nigao Science & Technology(CN) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.28 Maco Group(CN)

Table Maco Group(CN) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Maco Group(CN) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.29 Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof (CN)

Table Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof (CN) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof (CN) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.30 Yantai Juhe Building(CN)

Table Yantai Juhe Building(CN) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Yantai Juhe Building(CN) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.31 Hebei Chengtuo Building(CN)

Table Hebei Chengtuo Building(CN) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Hebei Chengtuo Building(CN) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.32 Wanzhong Building Materials(CN)

Table Wanzhong Building Materials(CN) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Wanzhong Building Materials(CN) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.33 Qingdao Xusheng(CN)

Table Qingdao Xusheng(CN) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Qingdao Xusheng(CN) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.34 Zhengzhou Zhubang Building(CN)

Table Zhengzhou Zhubang Building(CN) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Zhengzhou Zhubang Building(CN) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.35 Tangshan Dry Mortar(CN)

Table Tangshan Dry Mortar(CN) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Tangshan Dry Mortar(CN) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.36 Zhangjiagang Songxin Building(CN)

Table Zhangjiagang Songxin Building(CN) Profile List

Table Microecological Modulator Operating Data of Zhangjiagang Songxin Building(CN) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

9 Conclusion

