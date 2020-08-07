The global digital manufacturing software market was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 11.12% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Digital manufacturing software uses a unified computer-based system comprising of replication, 3D visualization, analytics and collaboration tools to generate product and manufacture process definitions instantaneously.

Digital manufacturing evolved from manufacturing initiatives such as design for manufacturability, computer-integrated manufacturing, flexible manufacturing and lean manufacturing that highlight the need for collaborative product and process design.

Digital manufacturing systems integrate optimization capabilities to reduce time, cost, and improve the efficiency of most processes. These systems improve optimization of floor schedules, production planning, and decision making. The system analyzes feedback from manufacturing such as deviations or problems in the manufacturing system, and generates solutions for handling them.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing productivity and planning in process-based industries, in turn, is driving the growth for the market

There is an increase in use of digital manufacturing software in aerospace and defense sector especially in drone technology manufacturing.

Increased utilization of cloud-based product lifecycle management in organizations, has fueled the need for digital manufacturing software globally.

This technology requires a high investment and funding initially, which is one of the key restraints of digital manufacturing software market.

Government has increased its funding in digital manufacturing software for innovation purposes. This is a positive growth and one of the major factors that fuels the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global digital manufacturing software market are moderately fragmented. Major companies include Dassault Systems, Mentor Graphics, Autodesk, Siemens PLC Software, PTC, Oracle, Cogiscan, Demand Management Inc. and IBM Corporation.

The global digital manufacturing software market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Product Design Software

Process Design Software

Enterprise Resource Planning

Revenue Sources

Software

Services

Applications

Defense Sector

Aerospace

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Utilities & Processes

Industrial Machinery Sector

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

