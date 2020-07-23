The digital evidence management market was valued at USD 5.02 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach around USD 13.57 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 18% during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to surging rate of digital crimes across the globe. Additionally, increasing adoption of these management tools among government and law enforcement agencies is also driving the growth of the market. Rising cases of hacking and temperament with sensitive data is one of the major factors hindering the growth of the market.

Digital evidence management is a tool which offers solution to manage the digitally generated data from social media, police body worn cameras, and other digital sources. All the structured and unstructured data sources including databases, incident reports, video and audio recordings, documents, and other sources are searched through the integration of technological advancements such as advanced content analytics content. This increases the speed of solving a case and also helps for generation of new leads.

Digital evidence management tools are most widely used across the globe to keep track of the crimes taken place. The tool helps in storing crime evidences such as recordings, papers, photos, and other evidences.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Surging trend of body worn cameras by army officers and police to record the crime is increasing the demand for digital evidence management market which is one of the factors driving the growth of the market.

Growing number of digital crimes around the world is one of the major factors propelling the growth of the market.

Rising investments in new and innovative technologies for evidence management is one of the factors increasing the growth of the market.

Boosting initiatives taken by government for security of digital evidences and surging adoption rate of these tools by government and law enforcement agencies are fueling the growth of the market.

Increasing number of collaborations between system integrators and digital evidence management solution providers is driving the growth of the market.

Fueling digital traffic and cloud based storage along with rising rate of digital forensics is propelling the growth of the market.

Maintenance of chain custody in centralized repository along with alert management is also one of the factors boosting the growth of the market.

Increasing incidents related to missing data and temperament of data done via hacking is one of the major challenges restraining the growth of the global digital evidence management market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global digital evidence management market include AccessData Group LLC, Capita plc., Cellebrite, COBAN Technologies, Digital Detective, Hitachi, Ltd., Information Business Machine Corporation, Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd., Motorola, Inc., OpenText Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Paraben Corporation, Porter Lee Corporation, QueTel Corporation, Reveal Media Ltd., SoleraTec LLC, VeriPic, Inc., and Vidizmo. The companies are using strategic acquisitions such as expansions, capital investments, R&D activities, technological advancements, innovative product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic partnerships.

The global digital evidence management market has been segmented on the basis of

Components

Hardware

Software

Services

Deployment Models

On-premises Deployment Model

Cloud Based Deployment Model

Hybrid Deployment Model

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Digital Evidence Management Market Overview Global Digital Evidence Management Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Digital Evidence Management Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Digital Evidence Management Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Digital Evidence Management Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Digital Evidence Management Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Digital Evidence Management Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Digital Evidence Management Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Digital Evidence Management Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Digital Evidence Management Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

