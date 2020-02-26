Global Diethyl Ether Market Enterprise Demand, Current Trends, Cost Analysis, Features, Business Strategies and Forecast to 2025

The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311276

Market Overview

The market for diethyl ether is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. One of the major factor driving the market is the growing demand for Industrial and laboratory solvents. However, formation of explosive peroxides is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Automotive industry dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– Manufacturing multi-walled carbon nanotubes, using diethyl ether is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– North America dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption coming from the United States.

Key Market Trends

Consumption of Diethyl Ether in Automotive Industry

– Diethyl ether is used in the automotive sector as an octane and oxygen enhancer in gasoline and as a blend in lubricating oils.

– The other application includes the use of diethyl ether as an additive for diesel starting fluids.

– The cold-starting performance of the CI engine is improved by blending the fuel with diethyl ether, due to its high cetane number and high energy density.

– Diethyl ether is a highly flammable substance, so it gives a sudden engine start by increasing the pressure in the cylinder to almost double.

– The diethyl ether additive can be of higher interest in the starting fluid in countries with cold climates, as it helps in cold-starting of an engine at sub-zero temperatures.

– The consumption of Diethyl ether in diverse ways in the automotive industry is likely to drive the demand of diethyl ether in the coming years.

North American Region to Dominate the Market

– The North American region dominated the global market share. The United States is the largest producer and consumer of diethyl ether across the world. It accounts for more than 90% production among the combined North and South America.

– The largest market for diethyl ether in the country being engine-starting fluids and industrial and laboratory reagents, it is estimated to have more than 65% of total consumption. In addition, smokeless gunpowder formulations for the defense and military industry are likely to contribute to one-fourth of the total consumption in the United States.

– Moreover, pharmaceutical spending in the United States is also increasing from the past few years. Diethyl ether is used as a solvent for drugs. The spending on medicines is likely to grow to USD 610 million by 2021. The growth is likely to come from large therapy chronic areas, such as hypertension and mental health.

– With an increasing demand for pharmaceutical drugs and laboratory reagents, the market for diethyl ether is likely to grow at a good pace, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The diethyl ether market is partially fragmented with the major players accounting for a small chunk of the market. Some of these major players include BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, Merck KGaA, and INEOS.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– BASF SE

– Industrial Solvents & Chemicals Pvt Ltd (ISCPL)

– INEOS

– LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

– Merck KGaA

– Sasol

– Standard Reagents Pvt Ltd

– TKM Pharma Pvt Ltd

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/diethyl-ether-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for Industrial and Laboratory Solvents

4.1.2 Rising Demand for Diethyl Ether in the Production of Perfumes

4.1.3 Growing Need for Use of Diethyl Ether for Compression-Ignition (CI) Engines

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Formation of Explosive Peroxides

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis and Trends

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Trade Analysis

4.8 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Fuel and Fuel Additives

5.1.2 Propellants

5.1.3 Solvents

5.1.4 Chemical Intermediates

5.1.5 Extractive Mediums

5.1.6 Other Applications

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Plastics

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical

5.2.4 Fragrance

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Industrial Solvents & Chemicals Pvt Ltd (ISCPL)

6.4.3 INEOS

6.4.4 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

6.4.5 Merck KGaA

6.4.6 Sasol

6.4.7 Standard Reagents Pvt Ltd

6.4.8 TKM Pharma Pvt Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Manufacturing Multi-walled Carbon Nano Tubes, Using Diethyl Ether

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311276

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

