Global diesel generator market is, expanding at a CAGR of around 2% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Increase in power outages in urban areas, significant improvement in rural electrification rate, and longer timeframe required to set up the transmission and distribution infrastructure are the driving factors which are boosting the growth of the market.

Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends:

Rapid growth in in numerous end-use industries such as infrastructure, telecommunication, and information technology (IT) & IT-enabled services is propelling the growth of the market.

Increasing demand from mining, manufacturing, agriculture, and construction, is driving the growth of the market.

Increasing availability of natural gas and rapidly expanding natural gas generator technology is a restraining factor which is hindering the growth of the market.

Increasing government initiatives in the emerging economies are set to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the other key players operating in the market include Kirloskar Electric Company (India), Denyo Co Ltd (Japan), Greaves Cotton Limited (India), Ashok Leyland (India), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (Japan), Rolls-Royce plc (UK), Wärtsilä (Finland), Caterpillar (US), and Cummins Inc (US). The market is mostly fragmented with every key player looking to make its name in the market by attaining a large customer base. A large number of mergers & acquisitions and heavy investments in the R & D sector are the major factors boosting the growth of the market.

The Global Diesel Generator Market has been segmented on the basis of

Power

Low Power

Medium Power

High Power

End Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Diesel Generator Market Overview Global Diesel Generator Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Diesel Generator Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Diesel Generator Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Diesel Generator Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Diesel Generator Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Diesel Generator Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Diesel Generator Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Diesel Generator Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Diesel Generator Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

