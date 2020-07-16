The global dental cone beam imaging market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 12.5% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Dental imaging is a process of creation of a high-quality image that are used for the diagnosis of dental problems. These help dentists to diagnose dental diseases by providing actual and visual images of the dental problems such as cavities, hidden dental structure, bone loss, and oral malignant melanoma. Radiography is a valuable imaging modality and diagnostic tool that helps in clinical examination of dental problems.

Dental cone beam imaging is a special kind of x-ray machine used in incidents where facial x-rays or regular dental techniques are not sufficient. With cone beam imaging, an x-ray beam in the shape of a cone is moved around the patient to produce a large number of images also known as views. CT scans and cone beam imaging both produce high-quality images. It provides detailed images of the bone and is performed to evaluate diseases of the sinuses, jaw, bony structures of the face, dentition, and nasal cavity.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing adoption of cone beam imaging over conventional X-ray methods owing to the lower radiation exposure and thus driving the market growth.

Growing demand for digital dental imaging and advanced healthcare solutions is one of the key factors fueling the market growth.

Increasing expenditure in the healthcare coupled with increasing the use of cone beam imaging in cosmetic dentistry treatments are driving the growth of the market.

Growing prevalence of dental disorders in adults and children is anticipated to boost the demand for imaging. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the market.

Growing geriatric population suffering from oral diseases such as tooth decay or cavities is expected to boost the need for oral disease diagnostic procedures employed to carry out preventative, routine oral checkups, which is expected to propel the market growth.

Rising demand for imaging modalities in oral disease treatments and growing technological advancement in dental imaging methodologies are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Lack of awareness for the use of advanced technologies and risk of ionizing radiations for children and teens has been hindering the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global dental cone beam imaging market are Dentsply International Inc., LED Medical Diagnostics Inc., Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., FLOW Dental Corporation., Midmark Corporation, Vatech Co., Ltd., irona Dental Systems, Inc., and Planmed Oy.

The global dental cone beam imaging market has been segmented on the basis of

Applications

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

General

Implantology

Orthodontics

Endodontics

Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders

Periodontics

Forensics

Detector Types

Flat Panel Detector

Image Intensifier

End-users

Hospitals & Dental Clinics

Academics and Research Institute

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Dental Cone Beam Imaging Market Overview Global Dental Cone Beam Imaging Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Dental Cone Beam Imaging Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Dental Cone Beam Imaging Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Dental Cone Beam Imaging Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Dental Cone Beam Imaging Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Dental Cone Beam Imaging Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Dental Cone Beam Imaging Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Dental Cone Beam Imaging Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Dental Cone Beam Imaging Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

