GLOBAL DEFOAMERS MARKET 2020 BY APPLICATION, RISING TREND, TOP REGIONS, GROWTH FACTORS AND BUSINESS OUTLOOK 2025

Market Analysis

The global defoamers market is worth US$ X Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ X Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of X%.

Defoamers are the chemical additives which are added in small quantities that reduce or retard the formation of foams in various industrial processes. The characteristic property of a defoamer is low viscosity and does not dissolve in a foaming medium. Its insolubility nature and superior surface properties are the significant factors that are propelling the growth of the global defoamers market. In addition, the need to maintain a chemically inert atmosphere in various industries is expected to propel the market during the forecast period.

Increase in the awareness about water treatment is anticipated to upsurge the global defoamers market during the forecast period. Moreover, stringent regulations enacted by the government to treat the industrial wastewater are expected to drive the usage of defoamers in the coming years. On the other side, due to various health hazards associated with defoamers is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Based on the application, the global defoamers market can be classified as water treatment, food and beverages, agrochemicals, pulp & paper, paintings & coatings and others. Pulp & paper is anticipated to be the highest revenue generating segment of the global defoamers market. Positive outlook in water treatment coupled with prospective growth in paintings & coatings industry is expected to boost the global defoamers market.

Silicone-based Defoamer to Dominate the Global Defoamer Market

Based on the type, the global defoamer market can be classified into, silicone-based, water-based, oil-based, powder-based and others. The availability of silicone defoamer in a wide range of viscosities and its high thermal stability is anticipated to drive the market for silicone defoamers. Need for fresh drinking water is propelling the demand for silicone defoamer for wastewater treatment or effluent treatment

Competitive Analysis

Key players active in the global defoamers market include BASF SE, Dowing Corning Corporation, Ashland Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant Chemicals Company, and Eastman Chemicals Company among others. Key players active in the market are looking forward to producing eco-friendly defoamers to meet various regulations enacted by the government. This finds an opportunity for the new players who are actively looking for a market-entry. Hereby this factor is expected to contribute to the overall growth of the market.

Additionally, the report covers Porter Five Forces, Merger and Acquisition Analysis and New Product Launches

Report Highlights

The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the present and future trends in the global defoamers market

Focus on the various market dynamics that includes drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that have an impact on the growth of the market

Recent industry trends and developments in defoamers market

Product mapping for the key defoamers products of all the major market players

Key players of the market are profiled and their recent developments, product portfolio, and other business strategies are listed

Key Target Audience:

Global Defoamer Manufacturers

Suppliers, Dealers, and Distributors of Defoamers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Research Organizations and Academia

Emerging Companies

Market Research and Consulting Firms

