Global Data Center Networking Market by Product Types, End-users, and Regions– Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

The global data center networking market was valued at around USD 95.05 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 11.5% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Growing adoption of cloud-based services across various industry verticals is expected to boost the market growth.

Data center networking is the process of interconnecting and establishing the entire physical and network-based devices and equipment within a data center facility. This enables the establishment of a digital connection between data center infrastructure nodes and equipment to ensure that they can communicate and transfer data between each other and on an external network or Internet. Networking solutions for the data centers help to optimize resources available and improve the effectiveness of data centers. The network solutions enables streamlining and maintenance of network, simplify troubleshooting processes in the data center setting, and decrease network downtime.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Growing trend of data center virtualization and cloud computing coupled with the adoption of advanced data center operating models is expected to boost the demand for networking od data centers and thus driving the market growth.

Growing adoption of cloud-based technology at various levels of organizations is anticipated to boost the demand for data centers to manage the huge data is fueling the market growth.

Increasing expenditure in the datacenter technology coupled with increasing data center traffic is a major factor driving the growth of the market.

Increasing demand for disaggregation and decentralization of data center infrastructure in order to distribute the workload across various platforms in an organization is propelling the growth of the market.

Rising improvement in adoption of service delivery and risk management is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Increasing application performance in web interface, clustered database coupled with improved system efficiency is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Rising need for an efficient infrastructure that helps in storing, organizing, processing, and disseminating the information is anticipated to boost the demand for data centers. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the market.

Growing concerns for data security and increasing cases of data breaches has been restraining the market growth.

Growing irregularities in the data protection regulatory landscape has been restraining the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global data center networking market are Brocade networking solutions., Extreme Networks Inc., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Juniper Networks, Juniper Networks, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., VMware, Inc., Siemens AG Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Arista Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

The Global Data Center Networking Market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Ethernet Switches

Routers

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Application Delivery Controller (ADC)

Network Security Equipment

WAN Optimization Equipment

End-users

Government

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Entertainment & Media

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Data Center Networking Market Overview Global Data Center Networking Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Data Center Networking Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Data Center Networking Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Data Center Networking Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Data Center Networking Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Data Center Networking Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Data Center Networking Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Data Center Networking Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Data Center Networking Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

