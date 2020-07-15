The global custom procedure trays market is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The custom procedure trays are very useful innovation for healthcare industry specially dealing in medical research and hospital. The very effective way of managing the materials in compact version. In surgery custom procedure trays is very helpful, it comes with all the necessary equipment that are used in surgery. The equipment is arranged in such a way that it will reduce the timing of stepping the equipment during surgery which is a very lifesaving point during the surgery and most importantly all the equipment is sterilized. This concept of custom procedure trays is very effective and provide a balance to save the time during the surgery.

Growing cases of surgeries worldwide are one of the key trends escalating market growth. Procedure trays provide in one set all tools and instruments required to carry out a specific surgical or diagnostic procedure. Favourable government regulations are encouraging usage of single-use sterile instruments in order to avoid infections and this, in turn, is stirring up the demand for procedure trays. These kits are mostly preferred during surgical and non-surgical cardiovascular procedures, ophthalmic procedures, orthopaedic conditions, wound management, and dental practices. Custom procedural kits are time saving as they enable more procedures to be performed in lesser time. In addition, preparation time also reduces, resulting in lesser patient waiting time, which improves overall work efficiency. Adoption of custom procedure kits is becoming imperative in everyday medical practice. Procedure trays are cost-effective and can save up to 30% of the time that is spent on preselection, unwrapping, and sterilizing surgical tools & instruments. Time used by staff or nurses to arrange and procure surgical items can be well spent on enhancing patient care.

Custom procedure trays provide physicians and healthcare providers opportunity to select required sterile surgical instruments and tools. Preconfigured and prepacked trays eliminate the need of stocking individual components in bulk. Hence, prepacked custom solutions help improve the quality of services as they aid in efficient inventory management. Introduction of minimally invasive surgeries has resulted in a wider base of patient population undergoing surgeries each year. Patients are increasingly preferring non-invasive or minimally invasive surgeries due to high risk of infections associated with invasive surgeries. In addition to high risk of infection, non-invasive surgeries require shorter hospital stays, thus saving time and medical cost.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Custom procedure tray kits are time saving as they enable more procedures to be performed in lesser time and preparation time also reduces, resulting in lesser patient waiting time, which improves overall work efficiency and this is considered to drive the global custom procedure trays market during the forecast period.

Increasing surgical operation procedure around the globe, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, rising incidence of chronic disease, increasing heath expenditure, surge in demand for effective medical procedure and increase in specialized procedures in ophthalmology, cardiology, orthopaedics, and plastic surgery is expected to boost the global custom procedure trays market during the forecast period.

Lack of effective supply chain management, and lack of stringent rules by various health authority are considered as restraints and this will hamper the growth of the global custom procedure trays market during the forecast period.

Custom procedure trays provide physicians and healthcare providers opportunity to select required sterile surgical instruments, and tools and this, in turn will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

growing demand for custom procedure trays due to its multiple benefits such as reduced operation set up and preparation time, reduced cost of surgeries and, increased efficiencies is the key trend in the global custom procedure trays

Competitive Landscape:

The world leading players in the global custom procedure trays market include 3M, Biometrix, Medline Industries, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Nelipak Healthcare, Medical Action Industries Inc., Medica Europe BV, Barrier Technologies, Pro-Paks, LLC., and A&B Medical Specialties,LLC.

The global custom procedure trays market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Surgical Procedure Trays

Minor Procedure Trays

Applications

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

