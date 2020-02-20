Global Cryptocurrency Mining Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2026

Global Cryptocurrency Mining Market report comprises of historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. This report gives accurate information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behaviour etc. The base year for calculation in the report is taken as 2019 while the historic year is 2018 which will tell how the market will perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are. The report also aids in prioritizing market goals and attain profitable business.
Market Analysis: Global Cryptocurrency Mining Market
Global cryptocurrency mining market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.05% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year and historic year 2017. Increasing acceptance of cryptocurrency and technological advancement are the factor for the market growth
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cryptocurrency mining market are ViaBTC Technology Limited, Slush Pool, F2Pool, HashFlare LP, LIVIKA LP, Genesis Mining, Eobot Inc., Binance.com, BitMain Technologies Holding Company., Riot Blockchain, Inc., Hut 8 Mining Corp, MiningStore, Miningsky.io, iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc, MinerGate, StartMiner, Alibaba.com, Stax Digital, SocialChain Inc, among others.
This report studies Global Cryptocurrency Mining Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.
Conducts Overall Global Cryptocurrency Mining Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Cryptocurrency Mining Market By Mining Enterprise (Large Miners, Small Miners), Revenue Source (Transaction Fees, Block Rewards), Mining Type (Self-Mining, Cloud Mining Services, Remote Hosting Services), Hardware (ASIC, GPU), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.
Market Definition: Global Cryptocurrency Mining Market
Cryptocurrency mining is a method in which exchanges of different forms of cryptocurrency are validated and applied to the digital ledger blockchain. It is the responsible of the cryptocurrency miner to update the blockchain with the transaction whenever a cryptocurrency blockchain is done. This process provides security to the network users and also ensures integrity. There are different types of mining such as cloud mining services, self-mining, and remote hosting services.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing requirement of electricity and hashing power will drive the market
- Rising market capitalization will also enhance the market
- Growing scope of Alt coins in various applications will also accelerate the market
- Rising penetration of smartphones will also drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- High transaction fees emphasised by miner will hamper the market growth
- Declining probability of finding new blocks will also restrain the market
- Lack of awareness and technical understanding towards the cryptocurrency mining can hamper the market growth
Table Of Contents: Global Cryptocurrency Mining Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2019, Bitmain announced the launch of their two new ASIC mining the S17e and the T17e. These two new models feature developments that are expected to result in increased effectiveness, more stable operation and longer service life. These two models also have high cybersecurity standards to decrease the risk associated with any unexpected attacks
- In April 2018, Vogogo Inc, announced that they have acquired Crypto 205 Inc. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the expanding cryptocurrency space. Vogogo now has a optimized network for blockchain transactions via associated payments, mining, and a variety of support services
Competitive Analysis:
Global cryptocurrency mining market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cryptocurrency mining market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
