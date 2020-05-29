Global Contact Image Sensor Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Contact Image Sensor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Contact Image Sensor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Contact image sensor is a kind of integrated module. It is a combination of an optical, a light sensing and an illumination system; all within one compact system. It is a type of LED sensor having useful applications in scanner technologies. Contact image sensor has become popular as it is a small and economic power source of imaging capability. Contact image sensor can sense any light which incident over its silicon surface. The distance between the document being scanned and the sensor is very less in the contact image sensor. Unlike CCD technology (charged coupled device), the size of every cell of the silicon surface is equal to the scale of the information to be scanned or captured. The image enlargement and reduction is not required when contact image sensor scans the image. Manufacturers are trying to innovate optical technologies with the help of contact image sensor. Brightness, uniformity, depth of illumination and optical simulation technology are some of the unique features of the contact image sensing technology.

A CIS typically consists of a linear array of detectors, covered by focusing lenses and flanked by red, green, and blue LEDs for illumination. The use of LEDs allows the CIS to be highly power efficient, allowing scanners to be powered through the minimal line voltage supplied via a USB connection. CIS devices typically produce lower image quality compared to CCD devices; in particular, the depth of field is greatly limited, which poses a problem for material that is not perfectly flat. However, a CIS contact sensor is smaller and lighter than a CCD line sensor, and allows all the necessary optical elements to be included in a compact module, thus helping to simplify the inner structure of the scanner. With a CIS contact sensor, the scanner can be portable, with a height of only around 30 mm. CIS is both a key component of, and widely used in, scanners (especially portable scanners), electrographs, bar code readers and optical identification technology.

The industry’s leading producers, Mitsubishi Electric, Canon and ROHM Semiconductor, accounted for 34.33 percent, 31.2 percent and 6.48 percent of revenue in 2019.

The Contact Image Sensor market was valued at US$ 1233.8 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1992.9 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Contact Image Sensor.

The global Contact Image Sensor market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by each type segment of the global Contact Image Sensor market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2015-2026. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.

The global Contact Image Sensor market is deeply studied on the basis of price. Pricing analysis is one of the most detailed sections of the report. It includes validated forecasts and calculations for a global price, price by each type segment, price by region, and price by the manufacturer for the period 2015-2020. It also provides global price estimations and figures for the period 2015-2026. Readers of the report will be able to gain a clear understanding of import and export conditions and scenarios in the global Contact Image Sensor market. The report offers import and export analysis by region as well.

As part of the segmental analysis, the report offers an exhaustive study of key type and application segments of the global Contact Image Sensor market. For the period 2015-2026, it provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales (consumption) by each application segment in terms of volume. It also provides reliable estimations and figures for sales by each type segment in terms of revenue for the same period.

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Contact Image Sensor market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Contact Image Sensor markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2020. For the period 2015-2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Contact Image Sensor market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Contact Image Sensor market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and Taiwan (China)

The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Contact Image Sensor market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Contact Image Sensor market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2015-2020. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2015-2020. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided.

Mitsubishi Electric

Canon

ROHM Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor

Syscan

Lite-On Semiconductor

WHEC

CMOS Sensor Inc.

Tichawa Vision

Monochrome Contact Image Sensor

Color Contact Image Sensor

Copy Machine Applications

Scanner Applications

Inspection

Others

