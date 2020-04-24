Global Contact Center Software Market to Undergo Rapid Advancements During the COVID-19 Period

In the present era, consumers play a very important role in any business sector. In order to maintain the customers and cater the increasing demand of consumers, an efficient call center software is necessary. With the evolution of technology, the physical contact centers having human operators have been replaced by automatic call distributor technology which is more flexible automated system capable of handling volumes of calls easily. Contact center software is a tool that enables an efficient interaction between the customers and contact center agents. It helps agents to track and report the data regarding the interactions.
Today, many business organizations are deploying an omni-channel accessibility to contact center in order to provide a seamless experience where the customer can reach call centers through any channel like email, SMS, web, mobile or social media. Also, the deployment of contact center at cloud due to low cost, high flexibility, automated routing of calls and automated workflows are one of the trends in the contact center software market.
Contact Center Software: Drivers and Restraints
The factors driving the market of contact center software market are increasing adoption of IoT enables services and increasing number of IoT devices. Factors like mobility, accessibility of all the database through omni- channel, and management of the devices and services across multiple vendors are boosting the demand of call center software in the market.
Various factors like security issues, degrading of quality of service, cost issues in case of on-premise call center software and limited options available for customization and regular up gradation in case of hosted call center software are few of the factors restraining the market of contact center software.
Contact Center Software: Segmentation
Segmentation based on deployment type in Contact Center Software Market:
- On-Premise
- SaaS
- Hosted
- Browser based
Segmentation based on end-user in Contact Center Software Market:
- SEMs
- Large enterprises
- BFSI
Contact Center Software: Competitive Landscape
Key players in the contact center software market are Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, Talkdesk, Inc., Bitrix24, Inc., Salesforce.com, Cisco Systems, Inc., Five9, Inc., Bright Pattern, Inc., SAP SE, Ameyo.com and Oracle Corporation.
Regional Overview
North America is expected to the largest market of Contact Center Software. The majority of Contact Center Software vendors such as Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, and SAP SE are based in North America region. This is attributed to the rising adoption of cloud-based software. The market is anticipated to grow in Asia Pacific region due to increasing acceptance of cloud-based solution.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Global Contact Center Software Market Segments
- Global Contact Center Software Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- Global Contact Center Software Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for Contact Center Software Market
- Global Contact Center Software Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in Contact Center Software Market
- Contact Center Software Technology
- Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions
- Global Contact Center Software Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Global Contact Center Software Market includes
- North America Contact Center Software Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Contact Center Software Market
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Contact Center Software Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Contact Center Software Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia Pacific Contact Center Software Market
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Contact Center Software Market
- The Middle East and Africa Contact Center Software Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint