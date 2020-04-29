Global Connected Car Devices Market 2020: Development, Increasing Demand, Applications, Overview with Competitive landscape Forecast 2023

Orbisresearch.com Publish a New Market Research Report On “Connected Car Devices Market” by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2023”.

Driver Assistance System (DAS) is estimated to have the highest growth potential in the global connected car devices market. It is projected to grow at a promising CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the proven benefits of the system in vehicle safety. The National Transportation Safety Board, U.S. included adaptive cruise control in its ten most wanted safety improvements in 2013. The European parliament also has plans to make adaptive cruise control mandatory in the next few years. These regulations are expected to drive the growth of the DAS market in the next few years.

The worldwide market for Connected Car Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.3% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Get Sample copy with Latest Innovations and Future Advancements @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2399348

The Global Connected Car Devices market report provides data covering market competition, production, revenue, export, import, supply, consumption, market overview, market analysis by applications and market effect factors analysis. These reports are derived with market intelligence, economy and equity. The report offers operational advisory and business intelligence on ‘Connected Car Devices Market’, emphasizing on emerging business models, disruptive technologies along with precedent analysis and success case studies. It also covers the demand-supply gap, challenges and niche segments in the ecosystem.

Top Players:

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Autoliv, Inc.

Valeo S.A.

Visteon Corporation

Magna International, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Harman International Industries, Incorporated

Panasonic Corporation

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2399348

Moreover, the report describes the segmentation of Connected Car Devices market based on various parameters and attributes. Market segmentation is based on geography, demography, types, product, etc. This leads to easy understanding of customer’s behavior and demand towards a specific market or product. The key aspect covered in market segmentation is regional study. With help of regional analysis, marketers and investors can get clear idea of business opportunities, potential revenue generation and upcoming opportunities residing in the coming years. For a global business expansion or a regional business establishment, this information have immense effect.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian(V2P)

Others (V2C, V2D, V2G)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1, to describe Connected Car Devices Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Connected Car Devices, with sales, revenue, and price of Connected Car Devices, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Connected Car Devices, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Connected Car Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Connected Car Devices sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]