Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2020 Astonishing Growth | PTC, Omnitracs, Mastenaut Limited AT&T

Major industry players including

PTC,

Trimble Inc.,

Tomtom Telematics BV,

Verizon,

Mix Telematics,

Zonar Systems,

Octo Group S.p.A.,

Omnitracs,

Mastenaut Limited

AT&T

Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.80 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 39.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.47% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for fleet management services and government initiatives for deployment of vehicle tracking

There is increase in the adoption of the telematics in business

Market Restraint:

Concerns related to security and safety is the major factor restraining its growth.

Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Segmentation:

By Type: OEM, Aftermarket

By Application: Solutions, Services

By End- User: Transportation and Logistics, Insurance, Healthcare, Media &Entertainment, Vehicle Manufacturer, Government Agencies

Company Profiles and Sales Data:

Major Market Competitors

Major industry players including PTC, Trimble Inc., Tomtom Telematics BV, Verizon, Mix Telematics, Zonar Systems, Octo Group S.p.A., Omnitracs, Mastenaut Limited, Microlise Telematics Pvt. Ltd, Inseego Corp., Trimble Inc., Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, HARMAN International, AT&T.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

