Global Commercial Aircraft Seat Belts Market Size, Type, Value, Production, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2026

The increasing number of aircraft deliveries by manufacturers has been driving the demand in the commercial aircraft seat belts market in recent years. Moreover, the increasing use of metal injection molding technologies in manufacturing lightweight aircraft seat belts is creating opportunities for manufacturers to develop new designs to fulfil the changing demands from aircraft and aircraft seat manufacturers. This additive manufacturing technology is offering quality and cost advantages to manufacturers.

The major players operating in the global Commercial Aircraft Seat Belts market are AmSafe, Aerocare International, Aircraft Cabin Modification, Anjou Aeronautique, SCHROTH Safety Products, Aircraft Belts, Inc. (ABI), GWR, Davis Aircraft Products Co., Inc., and C&M Marine Aviation Services, Inc.

Market Segmentation

The global commercial aircraft seat belts market has been segmented on the basis of the number of attachment, type, material, application, and end-user.

Based on the number of attachment, the market can be segmented into 1 point, 2 point, 3 point, 4 point, and 5 point and above.

On the basis of type, the market is classified into lightweight and traditional.

Based on the material, the commercial aircraft seat belts market has been segmented into metal, composites, and others. In terms of applications, the market is classified into airplane and helicopter.

Based on end user, the user segment is classified into passenger, flight attendant, and others.

The North America region dominated the commercial aircraft seat belts market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years. In terms of different regions, the global commercial aircraft seat belts market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa & Latin America.

