Global Cloud Contact Center Market 2020, Detailed Study by Challenges, Drivers, Current Trends, Outlook, Growth and Future Estimations 2025

This information about the ‘Global Cloud Contact Center Market 2020’ is helpful in delivering the understanding of the development of the market growth. In addition, information of this market in the report will permit setting the standard for the vendors of new participants in the industry. To provide effective research, report of the market has considered the period from 2020-2025 as the base year and the prehistoric year consistently. Report on the above mentioned market mainly predicts for the period of 2020-2025. Based on historical data, an intense analysis for the estimated period is produced for superior expansion of the global Cloud Contact Center market.
This report covers Cloud Contact Center market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope. Depending on the end users/ applications, this report sheds light on the status and outlook for key applications/end users, sales, market share and growth rate of Cloud Contact Center market for each and every application.
In 2018, the global Cloud Contact Center market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Contact Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Contact Center development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
8×8, Inc.
Five9
Cisco
Genesys
Oracle
Newvoicemedia
Connect First
Aspect Software
Nice Ltd.
3clogic
Bt Group
West Corporation
Liveops
Mitel Networks Corporation
Ozonetel Systems Pvt. Ltd
Evolve IP, LLC.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Consumer Goods and Retail
Government and Public Sector
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Media and Entertainment
Telecommunication and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Contact Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Contact Center development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Contact Center are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Contact Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Public Cloud
1.4.3 Private Cloud
1.4.4 Hybrid Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Contact Center Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Consumer Goods and Retail
1.5.4 Government and Public Sector
1.5.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Media and Entertainment
1.5.8 Telecommunication and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Contact Center Market Size
2.2 Cloud Contact Center Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Contact Center Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Contact Center Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cloud Contact Center Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cloud Contact Center Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Cloud Contact Center Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Cloud Contact Center Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Cloud Contact Center Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cloud Contact Center Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Contact Center Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cloud Contact Center Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Cloud Contact Center Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Cloud Contact Center Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Cloud Contact Center Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Cloud Contact Center Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Cloud Contact Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Cloud Contact Center Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Cloud Contact Center Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Cloud Contact Center Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Cloud Contact Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Cloud Contact Center Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Cloud Contact Center Key Players in China
7.3 China Cloud Contact Center Market Size by Type
7.4 China Cloud Contact Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Cloud Contact Center Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Cloud Contact Center Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Cloud Contact Center Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Cloud Contact Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Cloud Contact Center Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Cloud Contact Center Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Cloud Contact Center Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Cloud Contact Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Cloud Contact Center Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Cloud Contact Center Key Players in India
10.3 India Cloud Contact Center Market Size by Type
10.4 India Cloud Contact Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Cloud Contact Center Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Cloud Contact Center Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Cloud Contact Center Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Cloud Contact Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 8×8, Inc.
12.1.1 8×8, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud Contact Center Introduction
12.1.4 8×8, Inc. Revenue in Cloud Contact Center Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 8×8, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Five9
12.2.1 FiveChapter Nine: Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud Contact Center Introduction
12.2.4 FiveChapter Nine: Revenue in Cloud Contact Center Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 FiveChapter Nine: Recent Development
12.3 Cisco
12.3.1 Cisco Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud Contact Center Introduction
12.3.4 Cisco Revenue in Cloud Contact Center Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.4 Genesys
12.4.1 Genesys Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud Contact Center Introduction
12.4.4 Genesys Revenue in Cloud Contact Center Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Genesys Recent Development
12.5 Oracle
12.5.1 Oracle Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud Contact Center Introduction
12.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Cloud Contact Center Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.6 Newvoicemedia
12.6.1 Newvoicemedia Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud Contact Center Introduction
12.6.4 Newvoicemedia Revenue in Cloud Contact Center Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Newvoicemedia Recent Development
12.7 Connect First
12.7.1 Connect First Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud Contact Center Introduction
12.7.4 Connect First Revenue in Cloud Contact Center Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Connect First Recent Development
12.8 Aspect Software
12.8.1 Aspect Software Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cloud Contact Center Introduction
12.8.4 Aspect Software Revenue in Cloud Contact Center Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Aspect Software Recent Development
12.9 Nice Ltd.
12.9.1 Nice Ltd. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cloud Contact Center Introduction
12.9.4 Nice Ltd. Revenue in Cloud Contact Center Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Nice Ltd. Recent Development
12.10 3clogic
12.10.1 3clogic Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cloud Contact Center Introduction
12.10.4 3clogic Revenue in Cloud Contact Center Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 3clogic Recent Development
12.11 Bt Group
12.12 West Corporation
12.13 Liveops
12.14 Mitel Networks Corporation
12.15 Ozonetel Systems Pvt. Ltd
12.16 Evolve IP, LLC.
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
