Global Cleaning Robots Market 2020, Deployment, Platform, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis, End-User, Growth Potential, Key Companies and Forecast 2025

This report presents the worldwide Cleaning Robots market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A robotic vacuum cleaner, often called a robovac, is an autonomous robotic vacuum cleaner that has intelligent programming and a limited vacuum cleaning system. The original design included manual operation via remote control and a “self-drive” mode which allowed the machine to clean autonomously without human control. Some designs use spinning brushes to reach tight corners. Others combine a number of cleaning features (mopping, UV sterilization, etc.) simultaneous to vacuuming, thus rendering the machine into more than just a robot “vacuum” cleaner.

The cleaning robots industry had an explosive growth in recent years. Many families and commercial enterprises or associations choose the cleaning robots to clean their room. The reduced time for household activities is increasing the adoption of cleaning robots by the end-users for replacing their physical household works such as cleaning and mopping, pool cleaning, window cleaning and lawn cleaning.

The largest threat to the cleaning robots brand of United States currently is the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) from Asia. They may elect to manufacture their own products that are similar to original brand. It will increase the additional competition from these companies, principally located in or originating from the Asia Pacific region, which offers very low cost products, including products modeled on, direct copies of, or counterfeits products. It will lead to market pricing pressure, customer dissatisfaction and harm to reputation and brand name.

The Cleaning Robots market was valued at 1920 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 3300 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cleaning Robots.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

IRobot

Ecovacs

Proscenic

Matsutek

Neato Robotics

Infinuvo

LG

Samsung

Sharp

Mamirobot

Funrobot

Yujin Robot

Vorwerk

Philips

Fmart

Hanool Robotics

Miele

Karcher

Fluidra(AstralPool Robots)

Hayward

Pentair

Toshiba

Dyson

Cleaning Robots Breakdown Data by Type

Floor Cleaning Robots

Pool Cleaning Robots

Window Cleaning Robots

Lawn Cleaning Robots

Cleaning Robots Breakdown Data by Application

Home

Office

Other

Cleaning Robots Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Cleaning Robots Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Cleaning Robots status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Cleaning Robots manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cleaning Robots :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cleaning Robots market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

