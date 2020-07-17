The global chrome ores market is estimated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing usage of the chrome ore in a wide range of refractory applications.

Chrome ore is a natural mineral composition comprising chromium in such substances and concentrations as to render its commercialization functionally viable and financially suitable. The metallurgical process uses chromite ore to generate chromium ferroalloys and metals. It is used in the chemical companies to make sodium dichromate, that is both a result of the chemical industry and an intermediate item used to create many chromium substances. Chrome ore is primarily used to smelt unique alloys containing components such as nickel, tungsten, and cobalt. These exceptional steels and unique alloys are important components for the automotive, aerospace, shipbuilding and defense sectors for the manufacture of missiles, guns, and ships. In conjunction, in the refractory business, chrome ore is used to generate refractory components, such as plastics, shapes, and foundry sands. These refractory components are most often used in the manufacturing of ferrous alloys, non-ferrous alloys, glass, and cement. It is beneficial in the refractory industry as it preserves its physical characteristics at elevated temperatures and is chemically stable.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increased infrastructure development events taking place on a global scale is estimated to boost the growth of the market.

Expansion in the mining industry, especially in developing countries such as India, is expected to stimulate the market growth.

Increased investment in R&D is predicted to drive the growth of the market.

Rapid growth of the automotive industry is anticipated to push the growth of the market.

Rise in the number of innovations and the technological advancements taking place is estimated to fuel the growth of the market.

Price volatility is predicted to hinder the market growth.

Cancer causing and toxic properties of the ore is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

Increase in the soil pollution as well as water pollution caused due to the mining activities is predicted to cause a barrier the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global chrome ores market include Glencore, Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile (CODELCO), Freeport-McMoRan., Anglo American, China Shenhua Energy Company (CSEC), Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited (JCCL), BHP., Vale S.A., and Rio Tinto. The various companies are engaging in a wide range of activities such as product launches, acquisitions, research & development, mergers, agreements, advertising, collaborations, marketing techniques, expansion, and alliances to gain market share.

The global chrome ores market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Chromite

Chromium-rich Spar

Hard Chrome Spinel

Applications

Metallurgical

Chemical & Foundry

Refractory

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Chrome Ores Market Overview Global Chrome Ores Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Chrome Ores Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Chrome Ores Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Chrome Ores Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Chrome Ores Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Chrome Ores Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Chrome Ores Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Chrome Ores Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Chrome Ores Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

