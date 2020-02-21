Global Cerebral Cavernous Malformation Market 2019 Outlook & Deep Study of Top Key Players: BioAxone, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi

The statistical and numerical data such as facts and figures are represented very neatly in the Global Cerebral Cavernous Malformation Market report by using charts, tables or graphs. To generate finest market research report, marketing management must be aware of the minds of their target markets, their feelings, their preferences, their attitudes, convictions and value systems with a formalised and managerial approach. This market report offers CAGR value fluctuation in percentage during the forecast period of 2019-2026 for the market. The report is an ultimate solution for businesses if they want to stay ahead of the competition in today’s fast moving business environment.

Market Analysis:

Global cerebral cavernous malformation market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Special designation from the regulatory authority can and high unmet need of disease is fueling the market growth.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cerebral cavernous malformation market are BioAxone, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Abbott, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global cerebral cavernous malformation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global cerebral cavernous malformation Market for Global, Europe, North America,

Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Cerebral Cavernous Malformation Market By Type (Familial Cerebral

Cavernous Malformation, Sporadic Cerebral Cavernous Malformation), Treatment (Medication, Surgery), Drugs (Antiepileptic, Pain Management), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Cerebral Cavernous Malformation Market

Cerebral cavernous malformation is also known as cavernous angioma is rare genetic disorders characterized by loss function in one of three cerebral cavernous malformations genes which resulting in over-production of Rho kinase in cerebral endothelial cells which eventually leads to benign endothelial cell tumors that cause headache, seizures and neurological deficits such as paralysis.

According to the statistics published by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the prevalence of cerebral cavernous malformation is estimated to be about 0.5 % of the population worldwide. High demand of novel treatment and huge investment on research and development are drivers for market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

• In March 2018, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, received the acceptance of an investigational new drug (IND) application from the FDA for REC-994, a potent, selective superoxide dismutase mimetic for phase I clinical trial in the treatment of cerebral cavernous malformation. This drug has been granted by orphan designation by the FDA for the symptomatic treatment of symptomatic cerebral cavernous malformation also by the EMA for the treatment of familial cerebral cavernous malformation. If trial successful, it will be first ever non-surgical treatment options for patients living with cerebral cavernous malformation throughout the world.

• In February 2016, BioAxone received Fast-Track grant from the NIH Small Business and Innovation Research Program (SBIR) and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) for BA-1049, a small molecule kinase inhibitor for the treatment of cerebral cavernous malformations. This grant will allow the company to collaborate with consortium of industry and academic partners to develop the first effective drug to treat cerebral cavernous malformations.

Market Drivers

• Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is drive the market

• Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

• High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

• Emergence of drugs used in the treatment of complication associated with cerebral cavernous malformation is enhancing the market growth

Market Restraints

• Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

• Stringent and hefty regulation is also acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Cerebral Cavernous Malformation Market

By Type

• Familial Cerebral Cavernous Malformation

• Sporadic Cerebral Cavernous Malformation

By Treatment

• Medication

• Surgery

By Drugs

• Antiepileptic

• Pain Management

By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Injectable

By End Users

• Hospitals

• Homecare

• Specialty Clinics

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Others

By Geography

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

