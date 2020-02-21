Global Center Pivot Irrigation System Market 2019-2026: Capital Investment, Industrial Output, Outlook and Forecast 2026

Global center pivot irrigation system Industry is valued at approximately USD 1435.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.8% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Center pivot irrigation system mainly helps to reduce water usage thereby enhancing agricultural yield. Growing need for higher yield and better-quality crops, increasing demand for food and cereals and supportive government policies to support modern agricultural practices are some major forces that strengthen the growth of center pivot irrigation system Industry considering the forthcoming years. However, high initial investment and continuous maintenance requirement are some key factors that impede the growth of global center pivot irrigation system Industry.On the basis of segmentation, center pivot irrigation system Industry is segmented into field size, crop type and mobility. Among field size segment, large field segment holds the leading position in terms and share and revenue as these systems are ideal for large fields as it ensure maximum water saving, ease and affordability of installation while combining high quality. Irrigating pulses and cereals on a large field is considered to be more economic owing to the high initial investment of the center pivot system. However, large field segment is anticipated to exhibits high growth over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand and consumption of cereals is a key factor, contributing towards the growth of the large field segment over the forecast period. For instance: As per the FAO (The Food and Agriculture Organization) (United States), global cereal demand is projected to increase by 14% from 2018 to 2027. As a result, the adoption of center pivot irrigation systems in large fields would increase, promoting the growth of the segment.Among crop type segment, cereals and grains segment holds the leading position in terms and share and revenue. Factors such as cultivation of cereals and grains under center pivot irrigation system has shown significant growth. For instance: As per the Grain SA Organization (South Africa), Grains under center pivot irrigation contributed approximately 55% to the total area planted under center pivot in South Africa. As a result, high adoption of Center Pivot Irrigation Systems to produce cereals and grains is observed. However, the oilseeds and pulses segment is anticipated to exhibits high growth over the forecast period. Factors such as growing need for irrigation scheduling along with modern agricultural practices are some of the key forces that strengthen the growth of the segment over the forecast period.Among the mobility segment, stationary segment is the dominant segment in terms of revenue and share. Factors such as growing adoption and deployment of stationary center pivot irrigation systems owing to its inherent features such as reducing labor costs, automated operation and predictable water delivery is contributing towards the growth of the segment. For instance: According to Northwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (NEEA), most fixed or stationary center pivots are deployed to irrigate a circular area a quarter-mile (0.4 kilometer) in radius. Further, the water resources across the worldwide are under immense stress owing to increased industrialization, population and agricultural expansion. To overcome this shortage better irrigation solutions including stationary center pivot irrigation systems are needed to fulfil the global food demand. As a result, the demand and adoption of stationary center pivot irrigation system would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Field Size

Small Field

Medium Field

Large Field

By Crop Type

Cereals and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornaments

Oilseeds and Pulses

Others

By Mobility

Portable

Stationary

