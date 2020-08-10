Global cardiovascular drugs market is estimated to be USD 47.29 billion in 2019 and is projected to surpass USD 63.96 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 3.8% during the forecast period, 2020–2026.

Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends:

Surging demand for the therapy and effective drugs is the driving factor which will propel the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

Growing trends including the increase in treatment and management of diverse heart diseases such as arrythmia have significantly boosted the growth of the market.

Stringent regulations and certain side-effects of the drugs, is likely to be the restraining factor which can hamper the growth of the market.

Increasing R & D investments from the government and heavy investments are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the other key players operating in the market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc, Bayer AG, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Merck & Co Inc, Gilead Sciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and others. The market position is mostly fragmented with large number of competitors fighting to attain a loyal customer base and have a strong foot in the global cardiovascular drugs market. Major players are developing the novel product and technologies to compete with the existing products and also performing acquiring various companies trending in the market.

The Global cardiovascular drugs market has been segmented on the basis of

Drug Types

Antihypertensive

Antihyperlipidemic

Anticoagulants

Antiplatelet Drugs

Others

Disease indications

Hypertension

Hyperlipidemia

Coronary Artery Disease

Arrhythmia

Others

Distribution channels

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Cardiovascular Drugs Market Overview Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Cardiovascular Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Cardiovascular Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Cardiovascular Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Cardiovascular Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

