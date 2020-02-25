Global Building Technologies Market Forecast to 2025 – Driven by Industry Major Players, Dynamics, Future Opportunities, Revenue and Growth Analysis

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Building Technologies market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Building Technologies business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Building Technologies market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Building Technologies value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Overall Plan

Exterior Design

Internal Structure Design

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Civil Engineering

Heating and Sanitation

Gas Engineering

Elevator and Fire

Water Supply and Drainage

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Honeywell

Siemtecha

Emerson Electric

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Itron

Building Technologies Inc

Siemens

Carrier

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Building Technologies market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Building Technologies market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Building Technologies players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Building Technologies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Building Technologies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Building Technologies Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Building Technologies Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Building Technologies Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Building Technologies Segment by Type

2.2.1 Overall Plan

2.2.3 Internal Structure Design

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Building Technologies Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Building Technologies Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Building Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Building Technologies Segment by Application

2.4.1 Civil Engineering

2.4.2 Heating and Sanitation

2.4.3 Gas Engineering

2.4.4 Elevator and Fire

2.4.5 Water Supply and Drainage

2.5 Building Technologies Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Building Technologies Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Building Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Building Technologies by Players

3.1 Global Building Technologies Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Building Technologies Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Building Technologies Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Building Technologies Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Building Technologies by Regions

4.1 Building Technologies Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Building Technologies Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Building Technologies Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Building Technologies Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Building Technologies Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Building Technologies Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Building Technologies Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Building Technologies Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Building Technologies Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Building Technologies Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Building Technologies Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Building Technologies by Countries

7.2 Europe Building Technologies Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Building Technologies Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Building Technologies by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Building Technologies Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Building Technologies Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Building Technologies Market Forecast

10.1 Global Building Technologies Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Building Technologies Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Building Technologies Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Building Technologies Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Building Technologies Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Honeywell

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Building Technologies Product Offered

11.1.3 Honeywell Building Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Honeywell News

11.2 Siemtecha

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Building Technologies Product Offered

11.2.3 Siemtecha Building Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Siemtecha News

11.3 Emerson Electric

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Building Technologies Product Offered

11.3.3 Emerson Electric Building Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Emerson Electric News

11.4 Johnson Controls

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Building Technologies Product Offered

11.4.3 Johnson Controls Building Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Johnson Controls News

11.5 Schneider Electric

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Building Technologies Product Offered

11.5.3 Schneider Electric Building Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Schneider Electric News

11.6 Itron

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Building Technologies Product Offered

11.6.3 Itron Building Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Itron News

11.7 Building Technologies Inc

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Building Technologies Product Offered

11.7.3 Building Technologies Inc Building Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Building Technologies Inc News

11.8 Siemens

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Building Technologies Product Offered

11.8.3 Siemens Building Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Siemens News

11.9 Carrier

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Building Technologies Product Offered

11.9.3 Carrier Building Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Carrier News

11.10 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Building Technologies Product Offered

11.10.3 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH Building Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

