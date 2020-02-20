Global Brushless Dc Motor Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Market research analysis is one of the best ways that answers business challenges more quickly and also saves a lot of time. The study of this Global Brushless Dc Motor Market research report covers a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is targeted based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This large scale industry analysis document is generated by taking into account a range of objectives of market research that are vital for the client’s success. Moreover, big sample sizes are used for the data collection which suits the need of small, medium as well as large size of businesses.

Market Analysis: Global Brushless DC Motor Market

Global brushless DC motor market is to rise to an estimated value of USD 13.28 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 9.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising usage in electric vehicles, increased demand for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) applications and the booming growth in automobile production.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Brushless DC Motor Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in brushless DC motor market are Allied Motion Inc., AMETEK.Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Nidec Corporation, Arc Systems Inc., Anaheim Automation, Inc., Bühler Motor GmbH, ElectroCraft, Inc., Fortive., maxon motor ag, MOONS’., ORIENTAL MOTOR USA CORP., Shinano Kenshi Co.,Ltd., Nidec Corporation, ABB, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Inc., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, WEG., FAULHABER Group., Danaher., Brook Crompton UK Ltd., among others.

This report studies Global Brushless DC Motor Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Over all Global Brushless DC Motor Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Brushless DC Motor Market By Type (Inner Rotor Brushless DC Motors, Outer Rotor Brushless DC Motors), Speed (<500 RPM, 501–2000 RPM, 2001–10000 RPM, >10000 RPM), End User (Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, HVAC Equipment, Aerospace & Defense, Others), Stator Winding (single phase, two phase, and three phase), Voltage (0-750 Watts, 750 Watts to 3 kW, 3 kW to 75 kW, Above 75 kW), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Brushless DC Motor Market

Brushless DC motor is a synchronized electric motor that runs through direct current electricity. It uses electronically controlled commutation system in the replacement of the traditional mechanical commutation system, thereby enhancing the reliability, increasing the lifespan and reducing the noise of operations. As the name suggests, they do not use brushes to make an electric path between the electric source and rotor armature windings, instead uses electrical brushless communication permanent magnet rotor and a stator with a sequence of coils. Due to various benefits of brushless DC motors, they are extensively being adopted by various industries including consumer electronics, industrial, transport, HVAC and automobile industry.

Market Drivers:

Increased applicability and usage of brushed DC motors across several major verticals enhance the market growth

Booming growth in the production of automobiles and the use of DC motors as an electric substitute to application in steering box, hydraulic system is a factor for the positive growth in the market

Rising demand for HVAC applications with brushed DC motors accelerates the growth of this market

Rising demand for cost effective, energy efficient and environment friendly energy motors act as a catalyst for the growth

Increased demand for advanced motor vehicles with enhanced features including power seats, adjustable mirrors, and sunroof systems, would stimulate the growth of this market

Several initiatives taken by the government to promote the use of EV vehicle due rising problems of global warming an environment pollution adds on to the growth

Market Restraints:

High initial cost and the need to install a control system hinders the growth of this market

Availability of low priced and low grade quality brushless DC motors in grey markets hampers the growth in the market

Key Developments in the Market

In May 2019, Haydon Kerk Pittman, the DC brushed and brushless motors manufacturing branch of AMETEK Advanced Motion Solutions, has launched its latest and most advanced brushless DC motors, the EC042B IDEA Motor series. The IDEA Motor can store and execute multiple program interfaces through its advanced technology and is an ideal fit in those industries that are highly specialized or have unique motion applications, wherein accurate and precise motion coupled with compact packaging. It has its wide applications in lab automation, medical devices, communications equipment, semiconductor processing equipment, aerospace systems. Such technological improvements and special features of brushless DC motors increases its applicability in various industries, thereby increasing the overall demand

In July 2018, Dunkermotoren, GmbH, a business unit of AMETEK Advanced Motion Solutions, launched its new and developed brushless DC motor, BG 65/BG 66 dMove, which is an improvement and advanced version of its prior BG 65(S) servomotor. BG 65/BG 66 dMove has been electronically upgraded in order to enhance performance by achieving increased output power. It has instilled newly developed rive assistant 5 software that enables the motors to be automatically setup without any intervention. These innovations an development in brushless DC motors is expected to accelerate the demand for this market in the forecasted period.

Competitive Analysis: Global Brushless DC Motor Market

Global brushless DC motor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of brushless DC motor market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

