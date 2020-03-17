Global Bitumen Market 2019 Global Market Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects 2027

The global Global Bitumen market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Global Bitumen market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Global Bitumen market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Global Bitumen across various industries.
Product segment analysis provides forecast for the bitumen market on the global level for various product types of bitumen. The market has been estimated in terms of volume (kilo tons) and forecast for the period from 2014 to 2020. Furthermore, application segments have been analyzed and forecast on current trends on the global and regional level from 2014 to 2020. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific (excluding China) and Rest of the World. Analysis and forecast is based on current trends and ranges over a period from 2014 to 2020.
Detailed profiles of certain leading companies are provided in the report along with a detailed analysis of their market share. Leading companies in the market include Shell Bitumen, NuStar Energy, ExxonMobil, Marathon Oil Company, Valero Energy Corporation and Nynas AB. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies and recent developments.
The market has been segmented as below:
Bitumen Market – Product Segment Analysis
- Paving grade bitumen
- Oxidized bitumen
- Cutback bitumen
- Bitumen emulsion
- Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB)
- Others (including bitumen formed due to addition of zinc, copper, etc.)
Bitumen Market – Application Analysis
-
Roadways
- Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB)
-
Waterproofing (Roofing)
- Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB)
- Adhesive
- Insulation
- Others (including decorative and industrial applications)
Bitumen Market – Regional Analysis
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Asia Pacific (Excluding China)
- Rest of World (RoW)
The Global Bitumen market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
