Global Bit Error Rate Tester Market to Record Significant Growth in Revenue During the Forecast Period 2016 – 2022

Bit error rate (BER) is the number of bit errors per unit time or bit error ratio is defined as the ratio of total number of bits transferred over a communication medium to the total number of bit errors at the recipient side. Bit Error Rate (BER) testers are the systems used to detect the BER over any communication link as radio link, optical fiber, copper cable or others. When the data is transmitted from one place to another over a communication medium, there is a chances of error get introduced within the information data, especially because of the noisy environment of the medium over which information is transmitted. In short it is used to test the quality of link or the medium of communication, if there is less bit error rate which indicates good quality of system.

Traditionally, bit error rate was associated only with radio links for communication, later bit error rate or bit error testing is applicable on other system also as Ethernet links, fiber optics links and other types of link system. Bit error tester doesn’t only test the performance of links/medium but it tests the performance of whole system including transmitter receivers and the link between them.

The key trend of Bit Error Rate (BER) tester market is the demand of Bit Error Rate (BER) tester because of compliance testing and validation of 40GbE & 100GbE networks will increase. The key growth drivers of Bit Error Rate (BER) tester market are increased demand of modular BERTs, increased growth of digital interfaces in global market, new and advanced emerging standards like 40 gig & 100gig are also the factors supporting the growth of global Bit Error Rate (BER) tester market. On the other hand lower education level in emerging regions, lower awareness of end user about Bit Error Rate (BER) tester’s applications & also the competition for standalone BERTs are the key restraints for Bit Error Rate (BER) tester market.

Segmentation of Bit Error Rate (BER) tester market is done on the basis of product type, end user, applications & Geography. On the basis of product type, global Bit Error Rate (BER) tester market is segmented into two segments, traditional Bit Error Rate (BER) tester (BERT) or unframed BERT & other one is functional Bit Error Rate (BER) tester (BERT) or framed BERT. Functional Bit Error Rate (BER) tester is expected to witness higher growth rate owing to its high usage in maintenance and installation of network applications. On the basis of end user, global Bit Error Rate (BER) tester market is segmented into following segments; service providers, component system manufacturers (C&SM), enterprises & others (government contractors and contract manufacturing companies).

On the basis of applications, global Bit Error Rate (BER) tester market is segmented into following three segments; installation and maintenance, research and development & manufacturing. Geographically, Bit Error Rate (BER) tester market is segmented into seven regions which are ; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among all the seven region Asia Pacific is the highest contributor in term of revenue in global Bit Error Rate (BER) tester market, and is expected to maintain leadership during forecasting period as well in market of Bit Error Rate (BER) tester across the globe.

The key players of global Bit Error Rate (BER) tester market are

Agilent Technologies Inc.

JDS Uniphase Corporation

Anritsu Corporation

Centellax Inc.

SHF Communication Technologies AG

Luceo Technologies GmbH & others.

