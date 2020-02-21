Global Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Market 2020, Detailed Study by Innovation, Growth Revenue, Demand, Trends, Company Profiles, Business Opportunities & Outlook to 2025

This information about the ‘Global Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Market 2020’ is helpful in delivering the understanding of the development of the market growth. In addition, information of this market in the report will permit setting the standard for the vendors of new participants in the industry. To provide effective research, report of the market has considered the period from 2020-2025 as the base year and the prehistoric year consistently. Report on the above mentioned market mainly predicts for the period of 2020-2025. Based on historical data, an intense analysis for the estimated period is produced for superior expansion of the global Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals market.

This report covers Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope. Depending on the end users/ applications, this report sheds light on the status and outlook for key applications/end users, sales, market share and growth rate of Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals market for each and every application.

Biometrics technology is used for identification and authentication of people with the help of their biological and behavioral characteristics. An employee is asked for his user ID as soon as he logs into the retail PoS system. However, without typing in his password, he can simply scan his finger on the biometric fingerprint reader. Every time an employee tries to access a password-protected area, he is required to scan his finger. This leads to increased accountability, which ensures protection from accidental and intentional damage to the company’s data.

The emerging technologies in the payment systems and increasing number of PoS terminals are the primary growth drivers of the Biometric PoS Terminals market. Also, the rise in fraud in merchant PoS terminals is one of the major factors which is driving the growth of biometric PoS terminals market as biometrics makes it very difficult for the fraud to obtain the sensitive information of the cards and thus, enhancing the security of the transactions. Apart from this, the increased usage of biometric PoS terminals in restaurants and the growth of the self-service market which includes retail check-outs and kiosks are the major factors which are fueling the growth of the biometric PoS terminal market. Moreover, the Biometric PoS Terminals helps to increase effectiveness and operational efficiency and thus, enhances the security of the payment systems, and due to this factor, many organizations are adopting biometric PoS terminals. During 2015, the fingerprint biometric segment dominated this market and accounted for close to 85% of the market share. Fingerprint biometric are easy to use and install which will aid in the growth of this segment until the end of 2020.

In 2018, the global Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bitel

Biyo

Crossmatch

Danal

Ekemp

Fujitsu

Ingenico

M2SYS

Pay Tango

VeriFone

Zwipe

Zvetco

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fingerprint Identification

Palm-Vein Identification

Facial Recognition

Iris Recognition

Retina Recognition

Voice Recognition

Market segment by Application, split into

Restaurant

Retail

Logistics

Medical and Healthcare

Financial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

