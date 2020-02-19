Global Biomedical Textiles Market Share Analysis 2019 | Major Players are Royal DSM, Medtronic , Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Bally Ribbon Mills

The Global Biomedical Textile Market is expected to reach USD 17.01 Billion by 2025, from USD 11.08 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market competitors/players:

Some of the major players operating in the global biomedical textile market are Royal DSM, Medtronic , Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Bally Ribbon Mills, Atex Technologies, Vestagen Protective Technologies Inc, Confluent Medical Technologies, Elkem Silicones, US BioDesign, Nitto Denko Corporation. Kimberlay clark, Molnlycke, Rochal Industries LLC. AstraZeneca, 3M Company. Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Meister & Cie AG, Biomedical Structures LLC, among others

Global Biomedical Textiles Market, By Usage (Non-Biodegradable Fiber, Biodegradable Fiber and others), By fabric type (Non-Woven Fabric, Woven Fabric), By Application (Non-Implantable, Surgical Sutures, others), By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Clinics, Community Healthcare, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Competitive Analysis: Global Biomedical Textiles Market

The global biomedical textile market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biomedical textile market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase number of surgeries, skin graft and skin injuries

Increase in the geriatric population.

Increase in the demand of the utilization of wound care products like orthopedic implants, plaster, gauzes.

Increased investment in research and development of biomedical textiles

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Increase in high quality dressing materials like adhesives and bandages.

Market Segmentation: Global Biomedical Textiles Market

The global biomedical textile market is segmented on basis of usage, fabric type, application end users, and geography.

Based on usage, the global biomedical textile is segmented into non-biodegradable and biodegradable fiber. Non-biodegradable is further sub-segmented into Viscose, polyamide, polyester, cotton and others. It is further sub segmented into polyurethane, polytetrafluoroethylene (ptfe). Biodegradable fiber is further sub-segmented into collagen, chitin, and others.

Based on the fabric type, the global biomedical textile is segmented into non-woven fabric, woven fabric, and others.

On the basis of end users, the global biomedical textile market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory centers, clinics, community healthcare. Based on geography, the global biomedical textile report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

