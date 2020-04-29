GLOBAL BARRIER RESINS MARKET 2020: ANALYSIS BY GROWING DEMAND, KEY MANUFACTURERS, TRENDS, SIZE, SHARE, REGIONAL OUTLOOK AND FORECAST TILL 2025

Market Overview

The global barrier resins market has been analyzed on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the global barrier resins market is classified into synthetic-based and bio-based barrier resins. Synthetic-based barrier resins are further divided into EVOH, PVDC, Nylon, PFA, and others. Among them, the EVOH segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period due to its resistance against water and various chemicals. The key regions into which the global barrier resins market is classified based on geography are North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America followed by Europe is occupies the largest share in the global barrier resins market due to increase in consumption of packaged food. Going forward the Asia Pacific is anticipated to contribute significant revenue towards barrier resins during the forecast period due to focus on the healthcare industry.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2588588

Global Barrier Resins Market

Food & Beverage Application to Dominate the Global Barrier Resins Market

One of the key factors for the growth of barrier resins is the increase in demand for packaged food. Sometimes the packaged foods that need to be transported over long distances should be prevented from adverse effects caused by exposing to the external environment. In such cases, barrier resins are used to prevent loss of flavor and help in preventing oxidation of the food. Thus the rise in awareness about consuming healthy and fresh food products with proper packaging is the most important driver for the growth of barrier resin market.

Dow to Develop “Recyclable Barrier Film”

The Dow Chemical Company has collaborated with Vishakha Group in India to solve the issue of recycling barrier films. Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics (P&SP), a business unit of The Dow Chemical Company announced that the advancement of a partnership with a Vishakha Group, a local barrier film manufacturer, to develop a “Recyclable Barrier Film” for liquid packaging at PlastIndia 2018.

Competitive Analysis

Leading players in the global barrier resins market are The Dow Chemicals Company, E.l.DU PONT DE Nemours and Company, Teijin Company, Solvay International, Kuraray Co., Ltd Honeywell International Inc. and Valspar Corporation among others.

Report Highlights

The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the present and future trends in the global Barrier Resins market.

The report presents a forward-looking prospect on different factors driving or restraining the growth of barrier resin market.

Recent industry trends and developments in the Barrier Resins market.

Product mapping for the key products of all the major market players.

Key players in the market are profiled and their recent developments, product portfolio, and other business strategies are listed.

Key Target Audience:

Global Barrier Resins Manufacturers

Suppliers, Dealers, and Distributors of Barrier Resins

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Research Organizations and Academia

Emerging Companies

Market Research and Consulting Firms

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-BARRIER-RESISNS-MARKET-SIZE-TRENDS-COMPETITIVE-ANALYSIS-MARKET-SHARE-AND-FORECASTS-2018-2025

Table of Contents

1.Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Introduction

2.Assumptions and Research Methodology

3.Executive Summary

3.1 Global Barrier Resins Market Value, by Region

4.Industry Analysis

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.2 Key Industrial Developments in Barrier Resins Market

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Competition Degree

4.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Bargaining Power of. Suppliers

4.3.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.Global Barrier Resins Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Synthetic-based

5.1.1 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

5.1.2 Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

5.1.3 Nylon

5.1.4 Perfluoroalkoxys (PFA)

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Bio-based

5.2.1 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

5.2.2 Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

5.2.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAS)

5.2.4 Others

6.Global Barrier Resins Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Food & Beverages

6.2 Cosmetics & Personal Care

6.3 Healthcare

6.4 Agriculture

6.5 Chemicals

6.6 Others

7.Global Barrier Resins Market Segmentation by Region, Country

7.1 North America

7.1.1 The U.S.A

7.1.2 Mexico

7.1.3 Canada

7.1.4 Rest of North America

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 The U.K.

7.2.3 France

7.2.4 Spain

7.2.5 Italy

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 South America

7.3.1 Brazil

7.3.2 Argentina

7.3.3 Rest of South America

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 Rest of the World

8.Competitive Landscape

8.1 Company Profiles*

8.1.1 The Dow Chemical Company

8.1.1.1 Company Description

8.1.1.2 Recent Financials

8.1.1.3 Business Segments and Product Portfolio

8.1.1.4 SWOT Analysis

8.1.1.5 Strategic Analysis and Key Developments

8.1.2 E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

8.1.3 Teijin Limited

8.1.4 Solvay SA

8.1.5 The Honeywell International, Inc.

8.1.6 Kureha Corporation

8.1.7 INVISTA

8.1.8 Valspar Corporation

8.1.9 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

8.1.10 Nova Chemicals Corporation

8.2 Market Share Analysis

8.3 Product Mapping

9.Appendix

9.1 Sources

9.2 List of Tables

9.3 Expert Panel Validation

9.4 Disclaimer

9.5 Contact Us

*Note: Additional Company Profiles will be included on request

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/2588588

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155