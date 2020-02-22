GLOBAL AWS MANAGED SERVICES MARKET Competitive Scenario 2020 EMERGING PLAYERS ARE CAPGEMINI, SLALOM, GS LAB, CLOUDNEXA, E-ZEST, AMAZON, ONICA

This AWS Managed Services market report serves business purposes and endows you with the best market research and analysis performed with the advanced tools and techniques. This market research report classifies the market by companies, geographical region, type, component, application, and end-use industry. Under the competitive analysis section, major key players existing in the market are mentioned along with various details such as company profiles, their market share analysis, and their different strategies that make them thrive in the market. This AWS Managed Services market research report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

According to the latest research, Demand for Global AWS managed services market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.4% in the forecast period.

If you are involved in the AWS Managed Services industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Services Type (Operations Services, Cloud Migration Services, Advisory Services), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

According to the report, the AWS Managed Services market is expected to be influenced by a range of factors such as rising number of AWS customers and increasing importance of AWS MSP status. Additionally, multiple initiatives carried out by government bodies for adoption of cloud is projected to boost the AWS Managed Services market during the forecast period. For instance, more than 2000 government agencies from various regions are using Amazon Web Services to power the cloud momentum. Furthermore, in February 2018, United States DoD (Department of Defense) signed a US$ 950 Mn cloud agreement with AWS partner REAN Cloud LLC.

Key Market Competitors: AWS Managed Services Market

Accenture plc, DXC Technology Company, 8K Miles Software Services Ltd., Smartronix Inc., Amazon, Reliam LLC, Microsoft Azure, Stratalux, Claranet Group, Capgemini, GS Lab, Cloudnexa, e-Zest, Onica, Capgemini SE, Cloudnexa, Inc., Cloudreach, Logicworks, Slalom LLC., Rackspace Inc., and many more.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Product Launch:

In 2018, Smartronix announced its partnership with CLOUDHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES, a cloud services management provider, to provide continuous cloud optimization and cost management, which would help the customers to optimize the data for efficiency and other factors.

In 2018, AWS started to offers in delivering faster and efficient videos, building intelligent video applications enhanced through machine learning to media and entertainment companies, enterprises, start-ups, and government agencies.

In 2014, Accenture announced its collaboration with AWS for end-to-end cloud migration and management services.

In 2014, Basic6 was launched which can be used for managing cloud servers, data center services, accounts and passwords which can be controlled through Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) features.

In 2018, Claranet achieved the level of AWS well architected partner, which will help them to offer the security, high performance, resilient and efficient infrastructure for user applications.

To comprehend Global AWS Managed Services market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide AWS Managed Services market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

