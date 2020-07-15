The avionics market was valued at USD 68.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach around USD 86.9 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 4.86% during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to surging adoption of flight management systems. Additionally, properties of avionics such as operational reliability, safety, flexibility, and reduced workload are the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, cyber-attack concerns are the major factors hindering the growth of the market.

Avionics is an electronic system which is used in helicopters, airplanes, spacecraft, and artificial satellites. It is a combination of two words, aviation and electronics, thus denoting the definition. These systems include management of different displays, navigation, systems, and communication of aircraft. Avionics perform all the operations of aircraft electrical systems.

Avionic systems contain controlling equipment such as displays, flight management system, navigation, inflight entertainment system, electrical system, and other software. The technological innovations in avionics systems have led to the innovation of advanced avionics systems. Advanced systems are developed with additional safety and utilities such as real-time data, automatic calculations and functions, navigation related displays, and others.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing adoption of avionics across the globe is attributed to reduced work load of the crew members which is propelling the growth of the market.

Rising demand of flight management systems due to the properties of enhanced safety, improved operational reliability, and better flexibility which is driving the growth of the market.

Surging demand of advanced avionics systems owing to simplified maintenance and improved dispatch is increasing the growth of the market.

Growing retrofitting aircraft to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions are also the factors fueling the growth of the market.

Boosting adoption of technologically advanced navigation systems and real-time operating systems are driving the growth of the market.

Increasing manufacturing prices of avionics system is one of the primary factors restraining the growth of the market.

Rising concerns related to cyber-attacks occurring frequently across the globe is also hampering the growth of the global avionics market.

Surging demand of air borne collision avoidance systems which reduces midair collision risk of two aircrafts is one of the revenue generating opportunity for the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global avionics market include Safran (France), Curtiss-Wright (US), Esterline Technologies (US), Honeywell (US), Meggitt (UK), Thales Group (France), and United Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace) (US). The companies are using strategic acquisitions such as expansions, capital investments, R&D activities, technological advancements, innovative product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. Honeywell, one of the leading avionics manufacturers, developed the Aspire 200 satellite communication system, a new communication technology, for use on the Bell B429 helicopter in March 2019.

The Global Avionics Market has been segmented on the basis of

Systems

Flight Management Systems (FMS)

Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance (CNS)

Health Monitoring

Weather System

Collision Avoidance Systems

Electrical & Emergency

Software

Applications

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

Platforms

Military

Commercial

Business Jets & General Aviation

Helicopters

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

