The global aviation alternative fuel market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing awareness regarding sustainability.

The fuels that are made from sustainable, biodegradable, and ecologically friendly materials is known as alternative fuels. These are a good alternative to conventionally used fuels such as coal, petroleum, and other fossil fuels. Organizations and governments are now focusing on the adoption of these fuels owing to the increased focus on the reduction of the carbon footprint across the globe.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Alternative fuel sources are better than the fuels that are petroleum-based due to increased post-combustion quality of air in the chamber of combustion. This is estimated to boost the growth of the market.

Sophisticated biofuels are strong contenders for the replacement of petroleum-based aircraft fuel sources, since these fuels are safe whilst also providing better efficiency. This is predicted to facilitate the market growth.

Widespread acceptance of biofuels by notable airlines such as United Airlines is anticipated to push the growth of the market.

Raising concerns regarding protection of the environment as well as global climate change is expected to stimulate the market growth.

Improvement of fuel efficiency in fleets is estimated to propel the growth of the market.

The goal of stabilization of net airline emission undertaken by the governments of various countries is predicted to facilitate the market growth.

Multitude of issues pertaining to the storage of bio diesel is predicted to hinder the growth of the market.

Increased costs involved with research and development is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global aviation alternative fuel market include LanzaTech (US), Air BP Limited (UK), SG Preston Company (US), World Energy (US), Gevo Inc. (US), Chevron Corporation (US), Red Rock Biofuels (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Neste Oyj (Finland), Total (France), Fulcrum BioEnergy (US), Shell International BV (Netherlands), NXT Fuels Limited (New Zealand), SkyNRG (Netherlands), SWEDISH BIOFUELS AB (Sweden), Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (US), and TerraVia (US). The key organizations are engaging in a multitude of activities such as mergers, product launches, acquisitions, research & development, agreements, collaborations, and alliances to gain market share.

The global aviation alternative fuel market has been segmented on the basis of

Fuel Types

Biofuel

Hydro processed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA)

Hydrogenated Pyrolysis Oils (HPO)

Fischer-tropsch (FT)

Synthesized Iso-paraffinic (SIP)

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG)

Others

Process Types

Coal Liquefaction

Gas Liquefaction

Application

Commercial

Military

Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Aviation Alternative Fuel Market Overview Global Aviation Alternative Fuel Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Aviation Alternative Fuel Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Aviation Alternative Fuel Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Aviation Alternative Fuel Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Aviation Alternative Fuel Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Aviation Alternative Fuel Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Aviation Alternative Fuel Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Aviation Alternative Fuel Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Aviation Alternative Fuel Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

