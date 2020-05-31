Global Avanafil Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR of 5.8% From 2020 To 2027

Avanafil is becoming very popular for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED) in comparison with other phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors due to faster onset of action, longer duration of activity and excellent tolerability in elderly patients suffering from ED. The mechanism of action associated with the drug is that it inhibits cGMP specific phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) and triggers cGMP mediated triggers smooth muscle relaxation and increase in the blood flow in the corpus cavernosum region of the penis.

In the present situation, the demographics of 60 years and above are dominating the Avanafil market. The erectile dysfunction (ED) is said to occur concomitantly with aging. The etiology associated with ED is complex and is said to be associated with anomalies associated with hormonal levels, vascular and smooth muscle functioning of corpus cavernosum. The demographics of the 21-39 age group are keen to register rampant market growth owing to the significant rise in smoking, alcoholism, obesity, and type 2 diabetes which results in reduced blood flow in the penile smooth muscles and stressful lifestyle drastically reducing sexual drive.

Browse the full report Avanafil Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/avanafil-market

Hospital pharmacy is reigning the distribution channel segment for the Avanafil market. The major contributing factors responsible for its market growth are that is the first point of contact for patients to purchase physicians drug prescription. Availability of skilled pharmacists to dispense the right dosage of medicine according to the patient’s body mass index and thereby drastically reducing adverse events associated with high drug dosage. E-commerce is set to register faster market growth on account of the huge consumer base using smartphones and the ability to meet the medical requirements of patients in remote locations due to superior logistics.

North America is currently holding the largest market share in the geography segment for Avanafil market. According to the statistics provided by the pharmaceutical company Vivus, Inc., approximately more than 30 million men in the United States are suffering from erectile dysfunction. The constant rise in diabetic men population with reduced sexual drive will further propel the Avanafil market growth. Europe is in the 2nd position on account of the rising prevalence of erectile dysfunction across all age groups. As per the research citings brought forward by the European Association of Urology, the prevalence rate of erectile dysfunction in the European region is 19.2% and is anticipated to increase due to a significant rise in smoking, alcoholism, and diabetes. The Asia Pacific is keen to register healthy market growth for Avanafil due to a huge geriatric population base and provides lucrative market opportunities for major players to enter into licensing agreement with local players.

Pharmaceutical companies pioneering in the manufacture of Avanafil are Vivus, Inc., Metuchen Pharmaceuticals, Menarini Group, JW Pharmaceuticals, Acerus Pharmaceuticals, and Sunrise Remedies Private Limited.

Market Key Takeaways:

Rising prevalence of erectile dysfunction in elderly population throughout the globe

The constant rise of erectile dysfunction in middle-aged population due to the constant rise in obesity, smoking, alcoholism, and diabetes

Supportive regulatory environment for the market growth of Avanafil

About Atlantic Market Research

Atlantic Market Research is the largest provider of market research and consulting services.

Research and consulting services of Atlantic Market Research help businesses across the globe navigate the challenges in a rapidly growing marketplace with confidence. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver sufficient insights that drive sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Trevor Wilson

Atlantic Market Research

911 Central Ave #268

Albany, NY 12206, USA

Website: https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com

Email: [email protected]