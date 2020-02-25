Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends

According to the market study of Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market report, new highs are possible in the Market for the year 2018-2025. Competitive analysis section in the report covers the strategies used by the major competitors in the market that perks up their penetration in the market. These strategies include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. This report gives estimations of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in % value for the forecasted period that will assist client to take decision based on futuristic chart. Major industry trends, estimations of market size and market share are also analysed and examined in this report.

Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.47 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.65 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for lightweight material is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automotive wheels aftermarket market are AEZ Leichtmetallräder GmbH, ALLOY WHEEL REPAIR SPECIALISTS, LLC, Arconic, Automotive Wheels Ltd, BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik, Beyern Wheels, Borbet GmbH, CMWheels, ENKEI CORPORATION, Forgiato, Jian Sin Industrial Co. Ltd., KONIG AMERICAN, LKQ Corporation, MAXION Wheels Inc., O.Z. S.p.A., RAYS Co. Ltd, RONAL GROUP, Tanabe USA Inc., Status Wheels and TSW Alloy Wheels.

Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market By Aftermarket (New Wheel Replacement, Refurbished Wheel Fitment), Vehicle (PC, CV), Coating (Liquid, Powdered), Material (Alloys, Steel, Others), Rim Size (13-15 Inch, 16- 18 Inch, 19- 21 Inch, Above 21 Inch), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market

Wheel is a circular object that enables a vehicle or any other object to move easily. They revolve in an axle and the material used in the wheel is hard and durable. Good wheel provide stability and traction to the vehicle. Three important components of wheels are camber, caster and toe. There are alloy wheels that are made of alloy of magnesium and aluminium; they are combination of different metals and elements. They are very lighter as compared to the steel wheels and people use them to improve the appearance of their vehicle. Aftermarkets wheels are made to fit in multiple manufacturers and are made by the independent manufacturer. They are usually made with the cheaper materials as compared to the other wheels.

Market Drivers:

Uses of alloy can improve the breaking performance; this factor is driving the market

Light-weight allots increase the fuel efficiency of vehicles; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

They are expensive to buy and to repair

Alloy are not that much strong

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Wolfrace Wheels announced the launch of their new wheel which is a combination of Wolfrace GB range and Wolfrace Eurosport so that they can serve high quality alloy to their customers.

In January 2017, Ferada wheels launched their wheel in India which cost around 1.8 lacs to 3 lakhs and are available in 19-inch or 20- inch configurations. They soon will launch 22- inch so that they can target SUV customers as well.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market

Global automotive wheels aftermarket market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive wheels aftermarket for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market

Chapter 4: Presenting Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Region-based analysis of the Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Industry market:

– The Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

